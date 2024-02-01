Man Gains Entry to Disney World with 46-Year-Old Ticket: A TikTok Viral Event

In a recent viral TikTok video, a man named Matthew Ables shocked viewers by gaining access to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World using a 46-year-old ticket. The ticket, originally part of a Magic Key Coupon book, was assumed to be a mere keepsake from a past family holiday. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that this vintage ticket bore no expiration date and remained unused.

Disney Honors Legacy Tickets

Ables decided to test the ticket's validity by presenting it at Disney World's entrance. To his surprise, the ticket booth operators, trained to handle legacy tickets, honored the ticket and granted him entry. The vintage ticket, originally worth $8 in 1978, was then stamped as 'void' and replaced with a yellow pass for the day. This incident reaffirms Disney World's policy of honoring all unexpired tickets, determining their current value based on inflation.

The Price of Magic

Today's tickets to Magic Kingdom range from $109 to $164, a stark increase from the $8 Matthew Ables paid for his 46-year-old ticket. Even so, Disney World's policy allows the original purchase price of expired tickets to be applied towards the purchase of new ones, ensuring no ticket truly goes to waste. However, as ticket prices continue to climb, many are left wondering about the potential cost of a Disney World visit in the future, pondering prices in 2070 and beyond.

Collectible or Entry Pass?

Despite the potential value of such a vintage ticket to collectors, the voided tickets were retained by Disney after honoring their original purchase value. The incident, which Ables documented to his 600,000 TikTok followers, not only highlighted Disney's commitment to customer service but also sparked curiosity about the worth of vintage tickets in the collector's market. It raises the question: Are these legacy tickets of more value as collectibles or as entry passes to the world of magic that is Disney?