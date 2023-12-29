Man Evicts Squatting Bear Using Paintball Gun in South Lake Tahoe

In the quaint town of South Lake Tahoe, California, an unusual saga unfolded as a local nature enthusiast, Toogee Sielsch, conducted a risky eviction. The squatter, a large black bear fondly nicknamed ‘B’ or ‘B33,’ had found a comfortable spot to potentially hibernate under an occupied house. Armed with his trusted paintball gun, Sielsch embarked on this daring mission on December 26, 2023, diligently capturing the entire episode on video.

Sielsch’s Tryst with the Urbanized Black Bear

Sielsch, known for his extensive experience with the local urbanized black bear population, calmly crawled into the crawlspace. The footage, now making rounds on the internet, shows him firing several shots from the paintball gun. This tactical eviction strategy worked, prompting the bear, estimated to weigh a hefty 500 pounds, to exit the space. Sielsch’s Instagram account, a testament to his numerous encounters with wildlife, particularly bears, is a hit among locals and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

A Continuous Relationship Between Man and Bear

Sielsch’s relationship with B33 isn’t new. The two have had interactions in the past, including a notable incident where Sielsch removed a life-threatening collar from the bear. It was clear that B33 had grown significantly since their first encounter. Sielsch carries out about 30 such bear evictions annually. He offers his unique services free of charge, viewing it as his personal contribution to the community’s safety and harmony with nature.

Preventing Future Incursions

Following evictions, Sielsch goes a step further by providing homeowners with electric bear mats. These mats act as deterrents, dissuading bears from seeking comfort in human homes and reducing potential risks. Despite his successful expulsion of B33, Sielsch strongly cautions against others attempting such risky moves without the proper training and experience. For him, safety remains paramount in all interactions with wildlife.