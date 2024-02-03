Man Discovers Cold War-Era Missile in Garage; Artifact Poses No Threat

In an unexpected turn of events, a man in Bellevue, Washington, was found to be in possession of an old, rusted missile in his garage. The missile was identified as a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, a relic of the Cold War era. Initial reports about the missile surfaced after a military museum in Ohio was alerted about a potential donation of a nuclear missile.

Missile Identified as Douglas AIR-2 Genie

The Bellevue Police Bomb Squad, after investigating the report, confirmed that the missile was a deactivated Douglas AIR-2 Genie. This missile model was designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead. However, this specific missile was found to be inert, lacking a warhead, and thus posed no threat to the public. The AIR-2 Genie was a common air-to-air rocket used by the US and Canada during the Cold War, with the only live firing occurring in 1957 and production ceasing in 1962.

A Missile's Journey from Estate Sale to Garage

The missile was acquired by the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, from a deceased neighbor's estate sale. This unusual find, initially perceived as a potential threat, has since become a subject of intrigue. The police department's spokesperson sought to downplay the severity of the situation, describing the missile as essentially a 'gas tank for rocket fuel.' In other words, it's an artifact, not an armament.

Missile Left for Potential Restoration and Display

Having classified the missile as an artifact with no explosive hazard, the police left it with the man. He now has the opportunity to restore the missile and potentially have it displayed in a museum. The discovery of such a historical artifact in a private garage has certainly stirred up interest, even as it underscored the importance of responsible handling of such items.