Malesso, Guam Celebrates CHamoru Culture with Annual Crab Festival This Weekend

Håfa Adai! The vibrant southern village of Malesso, Guam, is gearing up for a weekend celebration of CHamoru culture with its annual Malesso Gupot CHamoru (Crab Festival) from Friday through Sunday. Organized under the leadership of Mayor Ernest Torres Chargualaf, the festival is set to feature a rich tapestry of local food, music, dance, and traditional games, with a special emphasis on the island's beloved land crabs.

Cultural Extravaganza and Culinary Delights

The festival, taking place at the Malesso Veterans Sons and Daughters Pier Park, promises a culturally rich experience for all attendees. Visitors can look forward to savoring local CHamoru delicacies, participating in friendly competitions, and enjoying island music and dancing. The event shines a spotlight on local land crabs, celebrated through culinary competitions and 'grab a crab' giveaways, showcasing traditional recipes that highlight the unique flavors of the region.

Tradition Meets Free Enterprise

While deeply rooted in tradition, the festival also embraces the spirit of free enterprise, with the Cocos Crossing Ferry offering rides to and from the scenic Cocos Island. This blend of culture and commerce is a testament to Malesso's dynamic community and its commitment to celebrating CHamoru heritage while welcoming visitors from around the world. The festival's location, along coastal Route 4, offers breathtaking views and a serene backdrop for the weekend's festivities.

A Leader's Vision for Community and Culture

Mayor Ernest T. Chargualaf, affectionately known as 'The Merizo Rubberman' for his athletic prowess, is at the heart of the festival's success. Now in his 16th year as mayor, Chargualaf's leadership and dedication to promoting CHamoru culture and hospitality are evident in the meticulous planning and execution of the event. His vision for a celebration that brings together locals and visitors alike to share in the joy and warmth of CHamoru hospitality is a testament to the enduring traditions and vibrant community spirit of Malesso.

As the festival approaches, Malesso prepares to welcome guests with open arms and a feast of cultural experiences. With its mix of traditional festivities, culinary delights, and community camaraderie, the Malesso Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival stands as a beacon of CHamoru culture, inviting all to partake in the celebration of heritage, hospitality, and the enduring spirit of Guam's southernmost village.