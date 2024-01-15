Makerspace at Macdonough STEM Academy: A Beacon of Exceptional STEM Education

The Makerspace classroom at Macdonough STEM Academy in Middletown has emerged as a vibrant center of innovation and engineering, transforming young learners into dynamic problem solvers. The classroom is buzzing with creativity as students form entrepreneurial teams, representing their own unique companies, and face real-world challenges.

Engineering Design Process - The Core of Learning

Under the adept guidance of library media specialist, Amy Senna, students embark on project-based learning tasks that extend across their six years at the school. The journey begins in Kindergarten, where students are introduced to the engineering design process. This process, an integral component of STEM education, encapsulates a series of stages: asking questions, brainstorming, planning, creating designs, and making improvements.

Tiny Houses - A Lesson In Practicality

By the time they reach the fourth grade, students are entrusted with a challenging task: creating a tiny house for 'clients' from the local community. This project not only requires students to apply their understanding of mathematical concepts like calculating perimeter and area but also encourages them to become empathetic thinkers, understanding and addressing their clients' needs.

Teamwork, Real-world Skills, and Professional Interaction

The project beautifully weaves together multiple aspects of learning - teamwork, real-world skills, mathematics, engineering, and design. It aligns seamlessly with the principles of STEM education, emphasizing not just the acquisition of knowledge but the application of it. The Makerspace classroom transcends the traditional boundaries of education, providing students with an opportunity to interact with a real architect. This interaction further enriches their learning experience, deepening their understanding of the architectural profession and the practical implications of their classroom learnings.

The Makerspace program at the Macdonough STEM Academy is a shining example of exceptional STEM education. It illuminates the path of learning with relevance, practicality, and passion, truly deserving of recognition and emulation.