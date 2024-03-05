Make Music Day 2024 Unveils Nationwide Marching Band Initiative with 'Earthgroove'

In June, a significant musical movement will sweep across the United States as Make Music Day embarks on its first-ever nationwide marching band initiative. Orchestrated by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), MakeMusic Inc., and the NAMM Foundation, this historic event will unite school and community bands in all 50 states to perform 'Earthgroove' by Randall Standridge in a series of free public concerts. The piece, inspired by Maurice White of Earth, Wind, and Fire, is a celebration of love, community, and peace, echoing the ethos of Make Music Day's global celebration.

Advertisment

Empowering Young Musicians Nationwide

With an expected participation of over 3,000 marching bands, the initiative aims to build on the success of the 2020 national collaboration, 'Together As One.' Registration for bands is currently open, offering musicians early access to sheet music via a complimentary PDF download or through the MakeMusic Cloud platform. This approach not only facilitates widespread participation but also underscores the inclusivity of the event, enabling ensembles at various levels to contribute to this collective musical expression.

Championing Musical Diversity and Creativity

Advertisment

Randall Standridge, the composer behind 'Earthgroove,' shared his excitement about contributing to Make Music Day, seeking to honor Maurice White's legacy through his composition. Meanwhile, James Weaver of the NFHS and Tom Gierke of MakeMusic, Inc. voiced their enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to foster musical diversity and creativity among young musicians. The initiative also benefits from the technological support of MakeMusic Cloud, which enhances the learning experience with practice tools and accompaniment tracks, making the piece accessible to a wider array of performers.

Expanding the Global Celebration of Make Music Day

The 43rd annual Make Music Day is set to feature over 5,000 live music-making events across the United States, promising an expansive celebration of music's unifying power. This year's marching band initiative adds a new dimension to the festivities, inviting musicians and communities nationwide to connect through the universal language of music on the summer solstice. Further details on national and international initiatives for Make Music Day will be announced in April, building anticipation for what is poised to be a landmark event in the annual music calendar.