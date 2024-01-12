en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Majority of U.S. Homeowners Locked into Rates Below 6% : Report

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Majority of U.S. Homeowners Locked into Rates Below 6% : Report

In the fluctuating landscape of the U.S. housing market, the latest report from real estate company Redfin paints a telling portrait. A significant 88.5% of homeowners now have mortgage rates below 6 percent, demonstrating a slight dip from the 92.8 percent registered in the second quarter of 2022. The study further reveals that 78.7% of homeowners have rates below 5 percent, 59.4% are under 4 percent, and a slim 22.6% enjoy rates below 3 percent. The prevailing average mortgage rate of 6.66 percent has instigated a reluctance among homeowners to move, leading to a pronounced ‘lock-in effect’ that only deepens the National housing shortage.

Navigating the Lock-In Effect

The ‘lock-in effect,’ a phenomenon where homeowners prefer to hold onto their low-rate mortgages rather than moving, has been significantly contributing to the current housing crisis. Redfin agent David Palmer shares homeowners’ worries about finding new housing amidst a severe shortage, leading to increased seller hesitance. Despite the recent dip in mortgage rates from the near 8 percent peak in October, there is little expectation that rates will revisit the previous lows around 3 percent anytime soon.

The Rise and Pause of Mortgage Rates

The Federal Reserve’s strategic hikes in interest rates, aimed at curbing high inflation, have been instrumental in the surge of mortgage rates. However, in an unexpected turn, the Fed has held back rate increases in its last three meetings. This pause has invigorated the financial markets, fostering hope for potential rate cuts in the near future, with Fed officials projecting at least two reductions in 2024.

Implications for the Housing Market

The Redfin report, anchored on data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s National Mortgage Database for the third quarter of 2023, has profound implications for the U.S. housing market. The lock-in effect, catalyzed by homeowners clinging to their low-rate mortgages, aggravates the national housing shortage, influencing market dynamics and potentially decelerating economic growth. The report, rich in insights into consumer behavior, offers valuable perspective on the trajectory of the real estate market, influencing real estate companies, investors, and policymakers alike.

0
Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
NAND Flash Storage Market Recovers: A Look at the Past Year and the Road Ahead
In a remarkable turnaround, the NAND flash storage market has rebounded from initial declines in shipments and revenue, prompted by a supply glut and a lack of demand. The recovery was fueled by production cuts, which in turn spurred an increase in demand. The industry has concentrated its efforts on enhancing cost-effectiveness by increasing the
NAND Flash Storage Market Recovers: A Look at the Past Year and the Road Ahead
JPMorgan Sets New Record with $49.6B Annual Net Income, Signals Strong 2024 Market Outlook
6 mins ago
JPMorgan Sets New Record with $49.6B Annual Net Income, Signals Strong 2024 Market Outlook
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
7 mins ago
Rheinmetall Scores Milestone with Heat Pump Integration into Hydrogen-Powered Truck
Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M
3 mins ago
Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
4 mins ago
Semiconductor Industry Rebounds with 5.3% Sales Increase: A Look at the Future
Gibraltar Industries Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Investment Opportunities as Prices Soar
4 mins ago
Gibraltar Industries Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Investment Opportunities as Prices Soar
Latest Headlines
World News
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
23 seconds
Rand Paul Opposes Nikki Haley's Presidential Bid, Launches 'Never Nikki' Website
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
29 seconds
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
29 seconds
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
39 seconds
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
41 seconds
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
50 seconds
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
3 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
3 mins
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app