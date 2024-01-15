Major Winter Storm Disrupts Southern US, Causes Widespread Disruption

A significant winter storm has swept across the Southern United States, causing widespread disruption. The storm has resulted in the cancellation of over 2,400 flights, primarily affecting airports in Denver, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Notably, the storm has already left up to 6 inches of snow in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Major cities like Little Rock, Memphis, and Nashville are on the storm's radar for Monday.

Impact on Transportation and Schools

The inclement weather conditions have not just impacted air travel but have also led to an 18-wheeler accident in Houston. The severity of the storm has prompted school authorities in Little Rock and Nashville to announce closures for Tuesday. The Southern region is expected to continue experiencing snow throughout Monday, with an icy mix spreading to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia by nighttime. With the anticipated conditions, residents are warned of slick roads into Tuesday morning.

Record-Low Temperatures in the Heartland

Simultaneously, the Heartland is grappling with record-low temperatures, with wind chill alerts sounding off from Montana to Texas. Cities including Sioux City, Austin, and Dallas are bracing for all-time low temperatures. The cold snap is expected to linger over the coming days, severely impacting the daily routine of residents.

Winter Storms in the Northeast

In the Northeast, snow and ice are forecasted from Washington, D.C. to Boston, with areas expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow. Western New York has been particularly hard hit by lake-effect snow, with Buffalo receiving up to 27 inches over the weekend. The severe conditions have even impacted the sports scene, with the Buffalo Bills' game rescheduled due to the weather. Buffalo remains under a winter storm watch, with further snowfall expected from Tuesday night into Thursday.