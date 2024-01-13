en English
Disaster

Major Water Main Break Causes Low Pressure in Milwaukee’s Florist District

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Residents and businesses in Milwaukee’s Florist district awoke to low water pressure on Friday, January 12, following a significant water main break at the intersection of 91st Street and Mill Road. The sudden decrease in pressure was attributed to a power loss at the Florist district pumping station, as confirmed by Milwaukee Water Works. The power loss, which occurred late in the afternoon, led to a substantial reduction in pressure across the Florist district, an area west of 76th Street and north of Silver Spring Drive.

The Cause and Impact of the Break

The restoration of power to the pumping station is believed to have brought about a sudden increase in pressure, leading to the breakage of the main water pipe and additional smaller mains. The resulting low water pressure has disrupted the daily routines of residents and businesses across the district, underscoring the city’s reliance on this essential infrastructure.

Response and Restoration Efforts

Milwaukee Water Works crews have sprung into action, working diligently to isolate the breaks and restore normal pressure levels to most customers. However, the winter storm’s aftermath, characterized by accumulated snow and ice, has complicated access to the necessary valves, making the restoration process more challenging.

Call for Conservation

In response to the situation, Milwaukee Water Works has issued a call for conservation. Residents and businesses have been urged to conserve water and exercise patience as the repair work continues. In addition, a hotline has been established for customers to report any further main breaks – a proactive measure to prevent additional pressure issues and ensure a swift response to any new problems.

Disaster United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

