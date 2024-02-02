Major US Automakers Forego Super Bowl Ads; Ford Focuses on Buffalo Market

For the first time in over two decades, the four largest automakers in the United States—Ford, Toyota, GM, and Chrysler—have chosen a course less traveled. They have decided not to air commercials during the Super Bowl, marking a significant shift for an industry that has traditionally invested heavily in advertising during this high-profile event.

A Shift in Advertising Strategy

The Super Bowl, often regarded as an advertiser's paradise, will not witness the usual automotive giants this year. The decision to forgo this advertising platform reflects a potential shift in their marketing strategies, perhaps driven by the changing dynamics of the automotive industry and customer behaviour.

Ford's Focus on Buffalo

The impact of this shift is particularly prominent in the Buffalo market, where Ford is a leading brand. Dan Balestrieri, Ford's regional manager for Western New York and surrounding areas, shoulders the responsibility of maintaining relationships with the region's nine Ford dealerships.

In an enlightening interview, Balestrieri spoke about the sales market in Buffalo for Ford. He attributed their success to factors such as the loyalty of the local stamping plant, the dealers' approach to treating customers like family, and overall customer satisfaction.

Ford's Challenges and Response

Balestrieri also shed light on the challenges faced by dealers, primarily concerning production supply issues that have arisen due to Covid-19's impact on the supply chain. Despite these obstacles, Ford is rebuilding to meet the demand, displaying resilience in the face of adversity.

He further highlighted the local Ford dealers' generosity and business acumen, which allows them to thrive in a competitive market. The commitment of these dealers to their customers and their ability to adapt to shifting market dynamics is a testament to their success.

As the automotive industry navigates through unprecedented times, the absence of the largest automakers from the Super Bowl commercials is a notable development. Their focus on local markets and customer satisfaction, as exemplified by Ford in Buffalo, may well be the new direction for these automotive giants.