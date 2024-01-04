en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Major U.S. Semiconductor Stocks Witness Significant Decline Amidst Broader Market Downturn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
On Wednesday, the PHLX semiconductor index, a key indicator for U.S. chip stocks, witnessed a sharp decline of 2.1%. This significant dip was primarily driven by losses in large semiconductor corporations including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm, and Broadcom, each of which saw their stock prices fall by over 2%. The index’s downturn signifies a stark deviation from its previous record peak reached on December 27, following which it has now tumbled by almost 7%.

Semiconductor Stocks and the Market Downturn

The recent depreciation in semiconductor stocks is a part of a broader downturn on Wall Street. Investors are displaying apprehension as they await the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Market participants are particularly interested in understanding the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, which could greatly influence the stock market and the semiconductor industry.

Impact on Major Companies

The semiconductor index’s fall is reflective of a broad sell-off in the sector. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell 3.4% in one day, with all 25 components recording declines. Leading the decline was Advanced Micro Devices with a 6% drop, followed by Intel with a 4.9% drop. ASML Holding saw a 5.3% drop, and Nvidia fell 2.8% on the day. Lattice shares rose 5% in 12 months, however, they lagged behind the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which gained 61%. This drop signifies the highest number of negative recommendations in two years for Apple, which saw a sharp drop following a downgrade in rating by Barclays.

Wider Implications on Wall Street

This decrease in the semiconductor sector is part of a larger slump in US stocks at the onset of the new year. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%, extending a losing streak for a fourth day. Tesla Inc. and semiconductor stocks slumped while crypto-tied equities floundered as Bitcoin erased most of its gains this year. Semiconductor and airline sectors also experienced notable declines, while health, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology stocks showed strength. The downturn on Wall Street was part of a broader market slide on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq plunging by 1.6% and the S&P 500 sliding by 0.6%.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

