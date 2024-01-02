en English
Military

Major Transformation Underway at Fort McCoy with New $28.08 Million Barracks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Major Transformation Underway at Fort McCoy with New $28.08 Million Barracks

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, the U.S. Army’s only installation in the state and an essential training ground for over 100,000 military personnel from all branches annually since 1984, is undergoing a significant transformation. A new $28.08 million barracks building is currently being constructed, adding to the site’s capacity and facilities.

Construction Underway

The construction area was unveiled on December 22, 2023, with BlindermanPower (Construction) leading the project. The green light for construction was given on September 26, 2023, and the project has been projected to span 780 calendar days. This building will be a four-story infrastructure, sprawling across 60,000 square feet, and designed to accommodate 400 people.

Part of a Larger Transformation

This barracks is not a standalone project but part of a broader transformation at the 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The transformation includes the construction of three brigade headquarters buildings and two transient training officer quarters, in addition to four barracks of the same specifications. Two of these barracks have already been erected since 2019, marking a substantial progression in the overall plan.

Project Supervision

The Army Corps of Engineers is the entity overseeing this massive project, ensuring the construction adheres to the set standards and timeline. Their involvement underscores the strategic importance of this transformation and the new barracks building in particular.

Fort McCoy, also known as the ‘Total Force Training Center’, continues to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of the U.S. military. Further information about the ongoing transformation at Fort McCoy can be found online, including on its official Facebook and Twitter pages, or through the Digital Garrison app.

Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

