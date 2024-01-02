Major Traffic Switch on US 59/SL 224 in Nacogdoches

On the morning of Thursday, January 4, a significant traffic switch is set to commence as part of the ambitious US 59/SL 224 South Interchange construction project in Nacogdoches. This pivotal shift will see traffic diverted to a freshly completed northbound frontage road on the US 59/SL 224 highway.

Detours and Traffic Management

To facilitate this complex maneuver, a detour will be operational at the SH 7 exit ramp. Drivers will be alerted to the impending changes via strategically placed message boards, which are already broadcasting the forthcoming switch. Law enforcement officials will be deployed to manage traffic flows during this transitional phase, ensuring motorist safety and smooth traffic progression.

Project Progress and Current Activities

The overarching objective of this construction project is to elevate the standard of US 59 to that of an interstate highway. The project involves the creation of direct connectors at SL 224 and frontage roads between SH 7 and US 59 South. Launched in September 2019, the project is now 77 percent complete and is projected to reach completion by mid-2025, subject to weather conditions.

Presently, construction activities are zeroed in on drilling bridge foundations at Spradley Street, installing drainage features for the southbound frontage road, and restructuring the intersection at SH 7.

Advisory for Motorists

Motorists traversing the area are urged to exercise utmost caution, adhere to traffic controls and be advised that fines will be doubled when workers are on the site. This measure has been put in place to ensure the safety of both the construction crew and the motorists during this crucial phase of the project.