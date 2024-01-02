en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Major Traffic Switch on US 59/SL 224 in Nacogdoches

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Major Traffic Switch on US 59/SL 224 in Nacogdoches

On the morning of Thursday, January 4, a significant traffic switch is set to commence as part of the ambitious US 59/SL 224 South Interchange construction project in Nacogdoches. This pivotal shift will see traffic diverted to a freshly completed northbound frontage road on the US 59/SL 224 highway.

Detours and Traffic Management

To facilitate this complex maneuver, a detour will be operational at the SH 7 exit ramp. Drivers will be alerted to the impending changes via strategically placed message boards, which are already broadcasting the forthcoming switch. Law enforcement officials will be deployed to manage traffic flows during this transitional phase, ensuring motorist safety and smooth traffic progression.

Project Progress and Current Activities

The overarching objective of this construction project is to elevate the standard of US 59 to that of an interstate highway. The project involves the creation of direct connectors at SL 224 and frontage roads between SH 7 and US 59 South. Launched in September 2019, the project is now 77 percent complete and is projected to reach completion by mid-2025, subject to weather conditions.

Presently, construction activities are zeroed in on drilling bridge foundations at Spradley Street, installing drainage features for the southbound frontage road, and restructuring the intersection at SH 7.

Advisory for Motorists

Motorists traversing the area are urged to exercise utmost caution, adhere to traffic controls and be advised that fines will be doubled when workers are on the site. This measure has been put in place to ensure the safety of both the construction crew and the motorists during this crucial phase of the project.

0
Transportation United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EHang's EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

SacRT Board to Decide on Dos Rios Station: A Turning Point for Mirasol Village

By Momen Zellmi

CILT International Appoints First African President in Historic Move

By Bijay Laxmi

Casper's Poplar Street to Undergo Major Utility and Roadway Upgrades

By Saboor Bayat

Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 Temporarily Closes for Water Lin ...
@Transportation · 9 mins
Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 Temporarily Closes for Water Lin ...
heart comment 0
Ketchum Launches Major Roadway Improvement Project on Main Street

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ketchum Launches Major Roadway Improvement Project on Main Street
Storm Henk Batters UK with Record Gusts: A Nationwide Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Henk Batters UK with Record Gusts: A Nationwide Struggle
District Collector Clashes with Union Representative; Unrelated Political Discussions Between Cummings and Sunak

By Rafia Tasleem

District Collector Clashes with Union Representative; Unrelated Political Discussions Between Cummings and Sunak
Storm Henk Forces Closure of A47 in Cambridgeshire Amid Flooding

By Momen Zellmi

Storm Henk Forces Closure of A47 in Cambridgeshire Amid Flooding
Latest Headlines
World News
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
9 seconds
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
2 mins
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
3 mins
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
3 mins
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
3 mins
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
3 mins
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
4 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
4 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
4 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
39 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
43 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
46 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
54 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app