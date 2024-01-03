en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Major Traffic Disruptions Expected in Arlington Due to I-30 Construction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Major Traffic Disruptions Expected in Arlington Due to I-30 Construction

Arlington, Texas is bracing for significant traffic disruptions this weekend due to major construction work on the westbound Interstate 30 (I-30). The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that a segment of the highway, stretching from Six Flags Drive to Baird Farm Road, will undergo construction resulting in lane closures.

Anticipated Traffic Disruptions

From 8 p.m. on Friday through to 5 a.m. on Monday, only one lane will be maintained open, weather permitting. TxDOT strongly advises travelers to prepare for these changes and consider alternative routes to sidestep the likely delays during the construction period.

Continued Construction on the I-30/SH 360 Interchange

The ongoing construction is part of the more significant $233 million I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington. Despite the present inconvenience, the project is projected to be substantially complete by the end of 2023. The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to provide real-time traffic updates and suggest optimal routes for drivers during this period.

Long-term Vision: High-speed rail Connection

Simultaneously, transportation planners in Texas are working on a broader vision. They aim to connect the state’s largest metro areas with high-speed rail, proposing a route along the I-30. This ambitious project promises a one-seat ride through three cities in less than two hours, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating thousands of jobs. The cost estimates, however, have ballooned over time, with the most recent figure standing at a hefty $30 billion in 2020.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
20 seconds ago
Historic Long Island Lighthouse Nominated for State and National Registers
The near 200-year-old Old Field Point Light Station, positioned at 207 Old Field Road in Setauket, Long Island, New York, stands as a testament to the country’s early commitment to maritime safety. The iconic lighthouse, one of 37 properties nominated across New York, is currently under review to be included in the State and National
Historic Long Island Lighthouse Nominated for State and National Registers
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
40 seconds ago
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Suspected Murder-Suicide in Bucks County: Couple Found Dead in Home
42 seconds ago
Suspected Murder-Suicide in Bucks County: Couple Found Dead in Home
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
26 seconds ago
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
36 seconds ago
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Two Arrested in Separate Child Exploitation Cases: A Call for Greater Digital Vigilance
38 seconds ago
Two Arrested in Separate Child Exploitation Cases: A Call for Greater Digital Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
26 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
36 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
40 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
1 min
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
2 mins
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
2 mins
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
10 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app