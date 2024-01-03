Major Traffic Disruptions Expected in Arlington Due to I-30 Construction

Arlington, Texas is bracing for significant traffic disruptions this weekend due to major construction work on the westbound Interstate 30 (I-30). The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that a segment of the highway, stretching from Six Flags Drive to Baird Farm Road, will undergo construction resulting in lane closures.

Anticipated Traffic Disruptions

From 8 p.m. on Friday through to 5 a.m. on Monday, only one lane will be maintained open, weather permitting. TxDOT strongly advises travelers to prepare for these changes and consider alternative routes to sidestep the likely delays during the construction period.

Continued Construction on the I-30/SH 360 Interchange

The ongoing construction is part of the more significant $233 million I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington. Despite the present inconvenience, the project is projected to be substantially complete by the end of 2023. The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to provide real-time traffic updates and suggest optimal routes for drivers during this period.

Long-term Vision: High-speed rail Connection

Simultaneously, transportation planners in Texas are working on a broader vision. They aim to connect the state’s largest metro areas with high-speed rail, proposing a route along the I-30. This ambitious project promises a one-seat ride through three cities in less than two hours, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating thousands of jobs. The cost estimates, however, have ballooned over time, with the most recent figure standing at a hefty $30 billion in 2020.