Major Traffic Delays Expected During James River Bridge Closures, VDOT Warns

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a series of closures of the James River Bridge, a crucial link between Carrollton in Isle of Wight County and Newport News. The closures are slated for January 12 to 16 and February 2 to 6, a total of eight days spread across two months. The reason behind the shutdown is to replace the 42-year-old counterweight wire ropes that are integral to lifting the bridge span for marine traffic.

Anticipated Traffic Disruptions

The closures, as per VDOT, are expected to cause a significant increase in traffic on alternate routes. Some of these diversions might surge to 55% over their capacity during rush hour. The major routes expected to bear the brunt of the extra traffic include the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT), U.S. Route 17, Interstate 664, State Route 164, and the Godwin Bridge over the Nansemond River.

Advisories and Contingency Plans

Given the anticipated disruptions, VDOT is urging businesses to allow remote work where possible to alleviate the strain on the alternate routes. The department has also crafted contingency plans to ensure smooth traffic flow, including swift incident response measures and supplementary ferry staffing. These measures are set to ensure minimal disruption during the critical maintenance period.

The $3.49 Million Cable Replacement Project

The closures are part of a $3.49 million cable replacement project that aims to replace the aging counterweight wire ropes. This investment is expected to ensure the functionality of the James River Bridge for the next 40 years. Additionally, VDOT has outlined backup closure dates to cater to any potential weather disruptions that could impact the project schedule.