en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Major Traffic Delays Expected During James River Bridge Closures, VDOT Warns

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Major Traffic Delays Expected During James River Bridge Closures, VDOT Warns

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a series of closures of the James River Bridge, a crucial link between Carrollton in Isle of Wight County and Newport News. The closures are slated for January 12 to 16 and February 2 to 6, a total of eight days spread across two months. The reason behind the shutdown is to replace the 42-year-old counterweight wire ropes that are integral to lifting the bridge span for marine traffic.

Anticipated Traffic Disruptions

The closures, as per VDOT, are expected to cause a significant increase in traffic on alternate routes. Some of these diversions might surge to 55% over their capacity during rush hour. The major routes expected to bear the brunt of the extra traffic include the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT), U.S. Route 17, Interstate 664, State Route 164, and the Godwin Bridge over the Nansemond River.

Advisories and Contingency Plans

Given the anticipated disruptions, VDOT is urging businesses to allow remote work where possible to alleviate the strain on the alternate routes. The department has also crafted contingency plans to ensure smooth traffic flow, including swift incident response measures and supplementary ferry staffing. These measures are set to ensure minimal disruption during the critical maintenance period.

The $3.49 Million Cable Replacement Project

The closures are part of a $3.49 million cable replacement project that aims to replace the aging counterweight wire ropes. This investment is expected to ensure the functionality of the James River Bridge for the next 40 years. Additionally, VDOT has outlined backup closure dates to cater to any potential weather disruptions that could impact the project schedule.

0
Transportation United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
34 mins ago
Transportation Sector's Impact on Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: A Call for Change
As the economic crisis deepens in Sri Lanka, one sector’s significant impact emerges into the spotlight – transportation. According to Professor Emeritus Amal Kumarage from the University of Moratuwa, a specialist in sustainable development strategies, the key to overcoming the current economic challenges lies in substantial changes within the transportation sector. The Economic Burden of
Transportation Sector's Impact on Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis: A Call for Change
Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase
2 hours ago
Avelia Liberty Trains by Amtrak Begin Field Testing Phase
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
4 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Hall Pledges to End 'Dangerous' Floating Bus Stops, Reverse Ulez Expansion
2 hours ago
Hall Pledges to End 'Dangerous' Floating Bus Stops, Reverse Ulez Expansion
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
2 hours ago
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
2 hours ago
Whistleblower Unmasks Alarming Conditions on TfL Buses
Latest Headlines
World News
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
17 seconds
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
2 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
3 mins
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
3 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
4 mins
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
4 mins
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
5 mins
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
5 mins
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Nation's Fears and the Future of American Democracy
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app