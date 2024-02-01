Major Refinery Outage in US Midcontinent Disrupts Fuel and Crude Prices

Yesterday, the largest refinery in the US midcontinent, the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, encountered a significant outage. This unexpected incident led to a consequential escalation in regional gasoline and diesel prices along with a slump in Canadian heavy crude prices. The refinery, with a colossal processing capacity of 435,000 barrels per day, was forced to halt operations due to a suspected power outage. This resulted in the evacuation of non-essential workers and a closure of nearby roads, causing a ripple of concern across the industry.

Market Response to the Outage

The market response to the news of the outage was swift and significant. Gasoline prices for Chicago's West Shore/Badger CBOB witnessed a rise of 6.61 cents per US gallon to $1.79/USG. Meanwhile, ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) prices at the Buckeye Complex jumped by 20.52 cents per US gallon to $2.59/USG. This sudden price hike reflects the market's reaction to the sudden halt in operations at the Whiting refinery.

Implications on Crude Valuation

The Whiting refinery outage also had a marked impact on the price of Western Canadian Select crude, a variety that is heavily consumed by the refinery. The price discount to CMA Nymex WTI futures widened from $18.25 per barrel to as much as $19 per barrel before settling to between $18.80-$18.60 per barrel. This demonstrates the far-reaching implications of a single refinery's outage on the complex dynamics of the crude oil market.

Wide-ranging Impact of the Whiting Refinery

The BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana is a major producer of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. It also supplies approximately 7% of the US's asphalt. Hence, an outage at such a crucial facility not only affects fuel prices but also extends its impact to other areas of the economy. With the evacuation order lifted by 5pm ET, the industry waits in anticipation to understand the full extent of the ramifications of this outage.