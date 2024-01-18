Major Ownership Change at Moloney Family Funeral Home Following Capitol Riot Charges

In a significant shift within a longstanding community institution, the Moloney Family Funeral Home, known for its unwavering service to the Long Island community for more than 90 years, has announced a major alteration in its ownership structure. The company has been navigating through a turbulent phase following the involvement of one of its key members, Peter Moloney, the vice president, in the infamous January 6 Capitol riot.

Ownership Transfer Following Criminal Charges

Seven months since Peter Moloney faced criminal charges for allegedly assaulting police officers among other felonies during the Capitol riot, the company has decided to take a decisive step. In a mutual agreement, Peter has decided to transfer his interests in the company to Dan Moloney Jr., the company's president. This comes after Peter was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

End of an Era: The Moloneys Step Back

The decision also marks a significant shift in the business's operations as Peter Moloney and his son, Connor Moloney, announced their full transition away from the family business. This marks the end of their direct involvement in the Moloney Family Funeral Home, a move that signals the end of an era for the company.

A Commitment to Continue Serving

Despite these changes, Dan Moloney Jr. reaffirmed the company's commitment to the Long Island community. The Moloney Family Funeral Homes, established in 1933, operates seven locations across the region and has been a cornerstone of the community. The Moloneys thanked the community for the opportunity to serve and expressed their intention to pursue new opportunities independently.