Major Highlights from the Cruise Industry: Records, Changes, and Anticipations

The cruise industry is abuzz with several major developments as key players make waves with their latest announcements and achievements. At the forefront, the Port of Nassau has made headlines by setting a new record for cruise arrivals in 2023, marking a significant 14% increase from its previous record set in 2019.

New Heights for Nassau

With this surge in arrivals, the Port of Nassau has experienced its busiest year for cruise tourism, seeing a 20% increase in cruise passenger numbers compared to the previous year. This record-breaking performance has been attributed to the addition of new cruise lines and ships to the port’s schedule, as well as the overall growth of the cruise industry. The port now aims to welcome 5.6 million guests in 2024, buoyed by the anticipation of Royal Caribbean’s new Utopia of the Seas.

Navigating Space and Safety on Carnival

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is taking steps to ensure a harmonious sailing experience for its guests. The cruise line has urged greater respect among guests regarding the use of mobility scooters on elevators, addressing concerns over space and safety.

Change of Course for Princess Cruises

In a significant switch-up, Princess Cruises has replaced a scheduled port call at Santorini with Crete on Sun Princess’ maiden voyage. This change comes due to the temporary closure of the Santorini Cable Car. The Sun Princess, under construction in Italy, will be the line’s largest ship, comfortably accommodating 4,300 guests.

Welcoming the Icon of the Seas

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, has received a grand welcome at PortMiami. With its inaugural voyage set for January 27, 2024, the world is eagerly watching this giant of the seas.

MSC Cruises’ Texan Debut

In a first for MSC Cruises, the cruise line announced it will homeport MSC Seascape in Galveston, Texas starting in November 2025. This decision marks the line’s debut sailings from the Lone Star State.

Altering Course for Safety

Finally, prioritizing passenger safety, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas altered its route to avoid rough weather in the Drake Passage on its Ultimate World Cruise. Consequently, the cruise line has rescheduled its Port Stanley visit, ensuring a safer journey to Antarctica.