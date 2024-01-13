en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Major Highlights from the Cruise Industry: Records, Changes, and Anticipations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Major Highlights from the Cruise Industry: Records, Changes, and Anticipations

The cruise industry is abuzz with several major developments as key players make waves with their latest announcements and achievements. At the forefront, the Port of Nassau has made headlines by setting a new record for cruise arrivals in 2023, marking a significant 14% increase from its previous record set in 2019.

New Heights for Nassau

With this surge in arrivals, the Port of Nassau has experienced its busiest year for cruise tourism, seeing a 20% increase in cruise passenger numbers compared to the previous year. This record-breaking performance has been attributed to the addition of new cruise lines and ships to the port’s schedule, as well as the overall growth of the cruise industry. The port now aims to welcome 5.6 million guests in 2024, buoyed by the anticipation of Royal Caribbean’s new Utopia of the Seas.

Navigating Space and Safety on Carnival

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is taking steps to ensure a harmonious sailing experience for its guests. The cruise line has urged greater respect among guests regarding the use of mobility scooters on elevators, addressing concerns over space and safety.

Change of Course for Princess Cruises

In a significant switch-up, Princess Cruises has replaced a scheduled port call at Santorini with Crete on Sun Princess’ maiden voyage. This change comes due to the temporary closure of the Santorini Cable Car. The Sun Princess, under construction in Italy, will be the line’s largest ship, comfortably accommodating 4,300 guests.

Welcoming the Icon of the Seas

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, has received a grand welcome at PortMiami. With its inaugural voyage set for January 27, 2024, the world is eagerly watching this giant of the seas.

MSC Cruises’ Texan Debut

In a first for MSC Cruises, the cruise line announced it will homeport MSC Seascape in Galveston, Texas starting in November 2025. This decision marks the line’s debut sailings from the Lone Star State.

Altering Course for Safety

Finally, prioritizing passenger safety, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas altered its route to avoid rough weather in the Drake Passage on its Ultimate World Cruise. Consequently, the cruise line has rescheduled its Port Stanley visit, ensuring a safer journey to Antarctica.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
12 seconds ago
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Commends Metro Efficiency After Commute
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took a ride on the Delhi Metro, traveling from Dhansa Stand Metro Station to IP Metro Station, on January 12, 2024. The journey served dual purposes – to encourage the use of public transportation and to gain firsthand insight into the experiences of daily commuters. A Journey Commenced Gahlot’s journey
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Commends Metro Efficiency After Commute
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 27-year-old Umatilla Man
22 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 27-year-old Umatilla Man
Torkham Border Closure: Pakistani Visa Demand Halts Afghan Cargo Trucks
2 hours ago
Torkham Border Closure: Pakistani Visa Demand Halts Afghan Cargo Trucks
Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles
20 mins ago
Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles
Eastern Railway's Colossal Redevelopment Project for Andal Station: A Leap Towards Efficiency and Sustainability
21 mins ago
Eastern Railway's Colossal Redevelopment Project for Andal Station: A Leap Towards Efficiency and Sustainability
U.S. Highway 101 to Undergo Four-Day Lane Closures for Maintenance
22 mins ago
U.S. Highway 101 to Undergo Four-Day Lane Closures for Maintenance
Latest Headlines
World News
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
9 seconds
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
18 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
42 seconds
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
59 seconds
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
1 min
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
2 mins
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
2 mins
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
2 mins
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
3 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
58 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app