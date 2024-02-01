Major Companies Warn of Economic Impact if DACA Protections Are Removed

Major corporate giants, including Ernst & Young LLP, Google, HP, IBM Corp., Starbucks, and Verizon Communications have raised a collective voice expressing their concern over the potential economic fallout of rescinding protections for immigrant 'Dreamers' under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. These concerns were enunciated in an amicus brief which the group submitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Economic Impact of Revoking DACA Protections

The corporations underscored that the abrogation of DACA protections could culminate in a substantial economic loss. They estimate that the US gross domestic product (GDP) could witness a reduction of $460 billion if the protections are repealed. This amicus brief is a part of the ongoing judicial review probing the legality of the DACA initiative.

The Role of DACA

The DACA program, established under the Obama administration, offers certain undocumented immigrants, who arrived in the United States as children, a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit. The businesses supporting the DACA program contend that the recipients perform a critical function in the American economy, contributing substantially to its growth and sustainability.

Implications of the Fifth Circuit Court's Decision

The pending decision by the Fifth Circuit Court holds the potential to shape the future of the DACA program and the status of hundreds of thousands of individuals currently availing its provisions. The major employers have warned that removing DACA protections and work authorization would lead to a noticeable economic impact. They argue that DACA recipients have been instrumental in driving and maintaining the American economy by filling essential labor shortages, creating new businesses, and paying taxes. The program has transformed the lives of young people and has been beneficial for companies, workers, and the US economy as a whole.