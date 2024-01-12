en English
Business

Major Companies Continue with White-Collar Layoffs in 2024

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Major Companies Continue with White-Collar Layoffs in 2024

In a surprising turn of events, several tech giants and prominent corporations, including Amazon, Google, and BlackRock, have announced additional rounds of layoffs in January 2024. Despite a shift in the economic landscape over the past year, these companies are continuing to reduce their workforces, suggesting that the era of white-collar job cuts is far from over.

Emerging Technologies and Workforce Reductions

Both Google and Amazon have declared significant cuts within their tech divisions, an alarming move that has sent ripples across the industry. This is part of a larger trend of major corporations harnessing emerging technologies to streamline operations and cut costs. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other groundbreaking technologies has resulted in tens of thousands of jobs being axed across various sectors, shaking the traditional job market to its core.

A Continuation of Job Cuts

The layoffs announced for 2024 are a continuation of the previous year’s trend. In 2023, US companies planned over 700,000 job cuts, a severe blow to the workforce. The ongoing reduction in workforce size suggests that companies are still grappling with the economic environment and preparing for potential uncertainties ahead.

White-Collar Layoffs: An Economic Response?

Robert Walters, a white-collar recruitment group, has also joined the list of companies announcing job cuts. The firm reported a reduction of more than 200 jobs, marking a 5% drop in its staff headcount. The company also reported a 10% decrease in group profit, an indicator of the broader economic slowdown in hiring. Other major companies, including Telefonica, Enphase Energy, Johnsonville LLC, Xerox, Paytm, Hasbro, and State Street, have also announced layoffs, impacting a significant number of employees across various industries.

In conclusion, the continuous wave of job cuts within white-collar sectors is a vivid testament to the changing economic landscape. Despite the easing of inflation rates and the absence of the anticipated recession, major companies are persisting in their efforts to downsize and optimize operations, a move that may redefine the job market in the coming years.

Business Economy United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

