Major Companies Announce Significant Layoffs in Early 2024

The dawn of 2024 has witnessed a significant reshuffling in the workforce of various industries. Major players such as Google, Amazon, and Citigroup are among those who have announced sizeable layoffs. Despite the high-profile nature of these cutbacks, data from the U.S. Department of Labor suggests layoffs remain near historic lows, and the stigma associated with being laid off has lessened in recent years.

Major Layoffs Across Industries

In the first fortnight of 2024, the world saw approximately 7,500 employees laid off by 46 tech companies. Google announced cuts in its central engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, while Amazon eliminated positions in its Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch livestreaming, and Audible divisions. Citigroup, following a $1.8 billion fourth-quarter net loss, revealed plans to reduce its global workforce by 10% over the next two years, amounting to 20,000 employees.

Changing Landscape of Layoffs

Experts believe the current wave of layoffs differs from past instances. They argue that this trend reflects relatively healthy tech companies adjusting their priorities as they ride the wave of generative AI fever. As part of this trend, Duolingo has cut about 10% of its contractors due to the increased use of generative AI to create content, a sector that is projected to grow to $1.3 trillion by 2032.

Guidance for Those Laid Off

In light of these layoffs, experts have provided several recommendations for individuals who find themselves in this position. These steps include securing severance packages, filing for unemployment benefits promptly, reviewing non-compete clauses, and seeking advice from employment lawyers or accountants. The use of technology and the updating of social media and job search profiles can also streamline the job search process. Other tips include wise use of severance pay, ensuring healthcare needs are met before insurance changes, and understanding the implications of any 401(k) loans taken.