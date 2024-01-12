en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Major Cold Outbreak and Snow Forecast Across US into Next Week

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Major Cold Outbreak and Snow Forecast Across US into Next Week

A severe cold weather outbreak is anticipated to sweep across the United States into the early part of next week. The chilling cold front is expected to plunge temperatures well below average across multiple regions. The forecast also predicts snowfall that could disrupt the southern Plains, Mid-South, and Northeast areas. These weather conditions are likely to cause major disruptions and necessitate that residents in affected areas take precautions against the frigid temperatures and potential snow accumulation.

An Unusual Arctic Blast

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for a bitter cold Arctic blast moving across the United States, affecting areas from the northern Rocky Mountains, northern Plains, Plains, Midwest, South-central U.S., Texas, interior Southeast, to the Rockies. Wind chills below zero are predicted, posing an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Another storm system is expected to bring snow across the West, Midwest, Southern U.S., and potentially the Northeast. The polar vortex air disruption increases the chances for cold air outbreaks, with blizzard conditions and potential tornadoes. The Southwest Power Pool has declared multiple advisories for energy operators ahead of the storm, indicating a higher than normal risk of outages.

Record-Setting Cold Temperatures

An Arctic cold outbreak is forecasted to bring record-setting, frigid air to much of the United States, including the Deep South, into next week. Daily records for mid-January could be broken from Washington state to the Gulf Coast. The outbreak will arrive in two rounds, with the first plunge of cold air already pushing southward in the Plains. An even stronger cold blast will surge south from the Northwest through the Southern Plains and Midwest this weekend, before working its way toward the Southeast early next week and finally the East Coast Tuesday or Wednesday.

Preparing for the Cold Snap

The United States is bracing for its first significant Arctic air outbreak of the winter, impacting the north-central region with bitterly cold wind chills and extending through the weekend. The northern Rockies and Plains are particularly at risk, with the Arctic surge also expected to bring record-breaking cold to the south-central U.S. The NWS warns of dangerously cold wind chills that could lead to increased risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Temperatures in the Northern Plains are expected to drop below -17.8 °C (0 °F), with record lows forecasted below -28.9 °C and -34.4 °C (-20s and -30s °F) for Saturday morning. These conditions, coupled with gusty winds, will result in extremely cold wind chills, potentially as low as -37 to -46 °C (-35 to -50 °F) in parts of the Northern Plains and as low as -26 to -34 °C (-15 to -30 °F) in the Central Plains.

Local authorities and weather services are likely to provide updates and advisories to help citizens prepare for the cold snap and its associated impacts. Residents in the affected areas are advised to adhere to the guidelines and take necessary precautions to deal with the frigid temperatures and potential snow accumulation.

0
United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
US-UK Joint Airstrikes Target Huthi Rebels in Yemen
In a significant escalation of international involvement in the Yemen conflict, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched joint airstrikes against the Huthi rebels. This operation comes as a response to mounting aggression and cross-border attacks by the Huthi forces, which have included missile and drone strikes on neighboring countries. Defensive Action against
US-UK Joint Airstrikes Target Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
6 mins ago
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
6 mins ago
TikToker Unveils Best Buy's Controversial Return Policy Shift
Impending Weather System to Escalate into a Blizzard in the Midwest
2 mins ago
Impending Weather System to Escalate into a Blizzard in the Midwest
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
4 mins ago
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
4 mins ago
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
2 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
4 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
8 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
8 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
8 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
9 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
9 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
10 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
10 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
19 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app