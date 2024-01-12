Major Cold Outbreak and Snow Forecast Across US into Next Week

A severe cold weather outbreak is anticipated to sweep across the United States into the early part of next week. The chilling cold front is expected to plunge temperatures well below average across multiple regions. The forecast also predicts snowfall that could disrupt the southern Plains, Mid-South, and Northeast areas. These weather conditions are likely to cause major disruptions and necessitate that residents in affected areas take precautions against the frigid temperatures and potential snow accumulation.

An Unusual Arctic Blast

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for a bitter cold Arctic blast moving across the United States, affecting areas from the northern Rocky Mountains, northern Plains, Plains, Midwest, South-central U.S., Texas, interior Southeast, to the Rockies. Wind chills below zero are predicted, posing an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Another storm system is expected to bring snow across the West, Midwest, Southern U.S., and potentially the Northeast. The polar vortex air disruption increases the chances for cold air outbreaks, with blizzard conditions and potential tornadoes. The Southwest Power Pool has declared multiple advisories for energy operators ahead of the storm, indicating a higher than normal risk of outages.

Record-Setting Cold Temperatures

An Arctic cold outbreak is forecasted to bring record-setting, frigid air to much of the United States, including the Deep South, into next week. Daily records for mid-January could be broken from Washington state to the Gulf Coast. The outbreak will arrive in two rounds, with the first plunge of cold air already pushing southward in the Plains. An even stronger cold blast will surge south from the Northwest through the Southern Plains and Midwest this weekend, before working its way toward the Southeast early next week and finally the East Coast Tuesday or Wednesday.

Preparing for the Cold Snap

The United States is bracing for its first significant Arctic air outbreak of the winter, impacting the north-central region with bitterly cold wind chills and extending through the weekend. The northern Rockies and Plains are particularly at risk, with the Arctic surge also expected to bring record-breaking cold to the south-central U.S. The NWS warns of dangerously cold wind chills that could lead to increased risks of frostbite and hypothermia. Temperatures in the Northern Plains are expected to drop below -17.8 °C (0 °F), with record lows forecasted below -28.9 °C and -34.4 °C (-20s and -30s °F) for Saturday morning. These conditions, coupled with gusty winds, will result in extremely cold wind chills, potentially as low as -37 to -46 °C (-35 to -50 °F) in parts of the Northern Plains and as low as -26 to -34 °C (-15 to -30 °F) in the Central Plains.

Local authorities and weather services are likely to provide updates and advisories to help citizens prepare for the cold snap and its associated impacts. Residents in the affected areas are advised to adhere to the guidelines and take necessary precautions to deal with the frigid temperatures and potential snow accumulation.