Major Boost for Blountsville as ARC Grants $250K for Water System Upgrade

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
In a major boost for Blountsville, Alabama, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has sanctioned a grant of $250,000 to overhaul parts of its aging water system. This funding will be channeled via the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to the Blountsville Utilities Board for the specific purpose of modernization and improvement.

A Much-Needed Upgrade

The key objective of this investment is to revamp an archaic section of the water line that was originally installed back in 1941. This particular segment has been long overdue for a renovation and the grant enables the town to address this critical infrastructure need. The project involves the relocation of an 8-inch cast iron water line along U.S. Highway 231 and rerouting part of the line to integrate it with the main system.

Impact on the Community

The implementation of these upgrades is expected to significantly enhance water service for many households and businesses in the area. Governor Kay Ivey has underscored the importance of rejuvenating aging infrastructure to bolster local utility services, cut down on maintenance expenses, and pave the way for community growth. The project is projected to improve water service for 34 businesses and 25 households.

A Collaborative Effort

The ADECA, in charge of managing ARC affairs in Alabama, expressed its appreciation for the ARC’s role in elevating the quality of life through infrastructure, education, and job creation. Both ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell and Governor Ivey have voiced their support for this integral project and have commended the efforts of all involved in securing the grant. This initiative is a testimony to the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal agencies to improve local infrastructure and foster community development.

United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

