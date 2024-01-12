en English
Disaster

Major Blizzard Expected to Hit Mid-South and Midwest U.S. Regions

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
A powerful weather system is forming over the Mid-South region of the United States and is expected to intensify into a blizzard as it moves towards the Midwest. The severe weather event, anticipated to occur from Friday into Saturday, is being closely monitored due to its potential to cause significant disruptions in affected regions.

Forecasting a Major Blizzard

Weather experts predict the storm will bring heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. This includes the mid-Missouri Valley to the Great Lakes, with dangerous frigid temperatures likely across the Rockies and Plains through the weekend. The storm is also expected to produce severe thunderstorms across the Southeast, with strong winds, hail, and tornadoes possible.

Initial Impact and Disruptions

The storm has already caused blizzard conditions in parts of Iowa, Chicago, and Milwaukee, disrupting travel at O’Hare International Airport, with hundreds of flights canceled. Snowfall totals between 5 and 8 inches are forecast for cities like Chicago and Des Moines, with even higher amounts expected in Wisconsin.

Warnings and Preparations

Blizzard warnings have been issued for areas of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Roads are covered in snow, slush, and ice, leaving over 240,000 households without power. In preparation for the severe blizzard, counties throughout Wisconsin have issued state of emergency declarations. Cities are opening warming centers and winter shelters to help residents cope with the impending severe weather conditions.

The storm is expected to reach its maximum intensity over Michigan, causing waves on the Great Lakes to exceed 20 feet and accelerating a push of Arctic air southward. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in St. Louis has issued a ‘life-threatening’ warning, emphasizing the seriousness of the cold temperatures. The cold air will also cause snow in cities such as Portland, Oregon. There are signs the cold may temporarily relent before a new round of Arctic air pushes southward later in January.

0
Disaster
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

