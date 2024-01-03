en English
Business

Major Biomass Industry Event Set to Take Place in Richmond, Virginia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
The Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia is preparing its halls for an event of substantial significance to the bioenergy and biobased products industry. BBI International and Biomass Magazine are joining forces to create a comprehensive platform for the diverse stakeholders of the biomass industry. The event, referred to as the ‘world’s premier educational and networking junction for all biomass industries,’ is geared to serve producers of bioenergy and biobased products, waste generators, energy crop growers, municipal leaders, utility executives, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, project developers, investors, and policy makers.

Highlights of the Conference

Two key speakers for the International Biomass Conference & Expo have been announced. Andrew Eastman will present ‘Biogas Joint Ventures – Sharing Risk and Reward,’ focusing on strategies to capture revenue streams in biogas projects, and how to attract equity partners through project financials. Adding to the wealth of knowledge, Christopher Peterson will lead a discussion on the ‘Inflation Reduction Act and Biogas Projects,’ carefully examining the impact of federal and state policies on the biogas industry, and the potential for decarbonization to propel the sector forward.

Networking and Collaboration

The Biomass Industry Networking Event, a key part of the conference, is set to bridge the gap between various industry stakeholders. The event, taking place in both Richmond, Virginia and Minneapolis, Minnesota, aims to cover a wide array of topics including ethanol production, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage, and decarbonization of the aviation sector.

Recent Developments in the Biomass Industry

Meanwhile, the biomass industry has seen several developments. The U.S. operable biofuels production capacity expanded in October, with gains for both renewable diesel and biodiesel. Ara Partners acquired a majority interest in USD Clean Fuels LLC, a developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable fuels value chain. In another significant development, Indonesia’s state power firm PLN consumed 1 million metric tons of biomass in 2023 for electric power generation, marking a 71% increase from the previous year. However, this move has sparked concerns among environmentalists about potential deforestation.

Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

