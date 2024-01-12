Major Arctic Blast and Snow Forecasted Across U.S. into Next Week

A powerful cold wave has swept across a vast portion of the United States, plunging temperatures 30 to 40 degrees below average. This brutal chill is expected to persist into the early part of next week, affecting over 80% of the population of the Lower 48. This extreme weather phenomenon, manifesting as the coldest air of the winter so far, is challenging or breaking daily record temperatures and even reaching the Gulf coast.

Intense Weather Conditions Across the Country

The cold outbreak has borne significant consequences across the country. The Pacific Northwest, for example, is grappling with a frigid cold snap and heavy snow. Meanwhile, in Iowa, blizzard warnings have been issued due to a bomb cyclone set to intensify over the Great Lakes region. Additionally, North Dakota is bracing for life-threatening wind chills, extreme cold temperatures, and blizzard-like conditions. The severity of these conditions has necessitated critical weather alerts and travel advisories to ensure public safety.

Impacts on Travel, Infrastructure, and Vulnerable Populations

The bitter cold and forecasted snowfalls are not only disrupting daily activities but also posing a serious threat to travel and infrastructure. Dangerous road conditions and flight cancellations are already being reported, particularly in the northern U.S. where a massive winter storm has led to blinding snow and freezing rain. The southern U.S. is also feeling the impact as Texas prepares for ice and frigid temperatures. Further, this weather pattern may put a strain on the power grid, especially in the southern U.S.

The effects of this cold outbreak are most acute for vulnerable populations. In Portland, Oregon, where a bitter cold snap is in effect, there are fears for the homeless population. Past cold spells have had deadly effects on this community, underscoring the importance of adequate shelter and resources in such extreme weather conditions.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Future Predictions

This arctic cold outbreak is set to bring potentially record-setting frigid air to much of the United States, including the Deep South, into next week. Daily records for mid-January could be broken from Washington state to the Gulf Coast. Strong winds are accompanying the arctic air, producing dangerous wind chills in the Rockies, Plains, and Midwest, with some wind chills dropping into the minus 40s and 50s. The coldest air is expected to last through the weekend of Jan. 20-21, with some moderation of the cold air possible during the week of Jan. 22.

This cold outbreak is attributed to blocking high pressure aloft near Greenland and the Canadian Arctic forcing cold air out of Canada deep into the U.S. and widespread snowpack over the U.S. This event marks a stark contrast from America’s record warmest December in 129 years and the least Christmas snow cover in 20 years. As such, it serves as a powerful reminder of the unpredictability of weather patterns and the importance of preparedness for severe weather conditions.