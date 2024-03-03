Maison Bleue Moderne: Palm Springs Mid-Century Masterpiece Listed for $3.5M

Stepping into 1177 N Vista Vespero, located in the prestigious Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, one is immediately transported to a bygone era of architectural significance. This home, dubbed Maison Bleue Moderne, stands as a testament to the mid-century modern design ethos that defined an era. Priced at $3.5 million, this property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history, meticulously preserved and enhanced for contemporary living.

A Storied Architectural Gem

Originally designed by renowned architect William Krisel, Maison Bleue Moderne was brought to life by the Alexander Construction Company, a firm synonymous with the mid-century modern movement in Palm Springs. Spanning 2301 square feet, this single-family residence boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms, each space thoughtfully designed to embody the elegance and simplicity of mid-century modern aesthetics. The home's interior, reimagined by local designer Michelle Boudreau, pays homage to its historic roots while infusing modern sensibilities and luxury.

Living in Artistic Harmony

Upon entering, the home opens up to an expansive living area, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of the majestic San Jacinto Mountains, creating a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living. The integration of custom-built furniture, bold statement tiles, and refined finishes throughout the home enhances its vibrant atmosphere, making it a living work of art. Moreover, smart home technology and top-tier appliances add a layer of contemporary convenience to this timeless haven.

Outdoor Elegance and Entertainment

The allure of Maison Bleue Moderne extends beyond its interior to a meticulously landscaped outdoor area. Here, residents and guests can enjoy the breathtaking desert landscape, complete with a large pool and spa, citrus fruit trees, a fire pit lounge, and a BBQ island. This outdoor oasis is designed for entertainment and relaxation, offering a unique venue for gatherings against the backdrop of Palm Springs' natural beauty.

The legacy of Maison Bleue Moderne as a mid-century modern masterpiece is further cemented by its features in prominent publications and its spotlight during Modernism Week's Featured Home in 2022. This listing not only represents an opportunity to own a piece of architectural history but also to embrace a lifestyle of luxury and elegance in one of Palm Springs' most coveted neighborhoods. As this architectural treasure enters the market, it invites admirers of design, history, and luxury living to envision a future within its walls.