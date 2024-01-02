en English
Maine’s Rural Municipalities Look to FEMA Grant for Code Enforcement Solution

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
As the dawn of 2024 finds rural municipalities in Maine grappling with a critical shortage of municipal code enforcement officers, the state’s development commissions are spearheading a strategy for change. The commissions are vying for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via the Maine Emergency Management Agency. This grant, if secured, would empower each of the state’s regional districts with a dedicated code enforcement officer.

A Necessity for Progress

Code enforcement officers are the unsung heroes of municipal development. Their absence leads to a plethora of code violations and stalls new ventures, as building permits and inspections hinge on their expertise. The initiative to place an officer in each regional district has already garnered support from influential quarters. Aroostook County Commissioners have lent their voice to the cause, penning an approval letter necessary for the FEMA grant application.

A State-Wide Concern

This shortage of code enforcement officers isn’t confined to one corner of Maine. From the sweeping landscapes of Aroostook to the heart of central Maine and other rural hinterlands, the challenge of finding and funding these officers is a state-wide issue. The proposed solution is to fund a full-time regional code enforcement officer for each regional council office for three years. The municipalities would then gradually shoulder the funding responsibility.

Stretching Resources Thin

The fiscal constraints of some towns have forced officers to serve multiple jurisdictions, stretching their resources thin. Moreover, the officers typically bear the cost of their own certification and training. As Maine aspires to bolster its code enforcement capabilities, these hurdles need to be addressed.

With the final grant application in the pipeline, the applicants expect to hear back by the end of May. If their endeavors bear fruit, the funds will be accessible starting August 1, marking a significant stride in Maine’s journey towards robust municipal development.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

