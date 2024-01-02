Maine’s Rural Municipalities Look to FEMA Grant for Code Enforcement Solution

As the dawn of 2024 finds rural municipalities in Maine grappling with a critical shortage of municipal code enforcement officers, the state’s development commissions are spearheading a strategy for change. The commissions are vying for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via the Maine Emergency Management Agency. This grant, if secured, would empower each of the state’s regional districts with a dedicated code enforcement officer.

A Necessity for Progress

Code enforcement officers are the unsung heroes of municipal development. Their absence leads to a plethora of code violations and stalls new ventures, as building permits and inspections hinge on their expertise. The initiative to place an officer in each regional district has already garnered support from influential quarters. Aroostook County Commissioners have lent their voice to the cause, penning an approval letter necessary for the FEMA grant application.

A State-Wide Concern

This shortage of code enforcement officers isn’t confined to one corner of Maine. From the sweeping landscapes of Aroostook to the heart of central Maine and other rural hinterlands, the challenge of finding and funding these officers is a state-wide issue. The proposed solution is to fund a full-time regional code enforcement officer for each regional council office for three years. The municipalities would then gradually shoulder the funding responsibility.

Stretching Resources Thin

The fiscal constraints of some towns have forced officers to serve multiple jurisdictions, stretching their resources thin. Moreover, the officers typically bear the cost of their own certification and training. As Maine aspires to bolster its code enforcement capabilities, these hurdles need to be addressed.

With the final grant application in the pipeline, the applicants expect to hear back by the end of May. If their endeavors bear fruit, the funds will be accessible starting August 1, marking a significant stride in Maine’s journey towards robust municipal development.