Maine’s Deadliest Mass Shooting: 911 Transcripts Unmask a Town’s Nightmare

On the fateful evening of October 25, 2023, the tranquil town of Lewiston, Maine, was cast into a deadly chaos when Robert Card, a man grappling with deteriorating mental health, unleashed a horrific mass shooting. The nightmare began at a bowling alley, before spilling over to Schemengees Bar, leaving 18 residents lifeless and several others battling injuries. The chilling accounts of the ordeal, as told through recently released 911 transcripts, reveal the gripping fear and desperate attempts at survival that consumed the town during those 50 minutes of bedlam.

Unveiling the Panic and Confusion

The Maine State Police released 51 transcripts of 911 calls made during the mass shooting. Each script echoes the panic and confusion that swept through the town. Frantic callers reported the presence of a shooter and sought help, while dispatchers amidst the tumult tried to gather information and provide assistance. The transcripts bear witness to the chaos and fear that reigned during one of Maine’s deadliest mass shootings.

Voices Behind the Fear

The transcripts serve as a grim testament to the harrowing moments of the massacre. Survivors hiding in fear for their lives, dispatchers providing encouragement amidst the terror, and the ensuing confusion about the shooter’s whereabouts come alive through the transcripts. The desperate pleas and the chilling descriptions of the scene reveal the desperate struggle for survival and a community’s battle against an unforeseen tragedy.

The Shooter and the Overlooked Signs

As the calls poured in, one name emerged from the chaos – Robert Card. Concerns about Card’s mental health had been previously voiced, particularly during his hospitalization at West Point during Army Reserve training. Despite these concerns and subsequent restrictions on his access to military weapons, Card’s deteriorating mental health and access to firearms proved to be a lethal combination that the community was ill-prepared to handle. This tragedy underscores the life-threatening consequences of overlooking signs of mental health deterioration and raises serious questions about the systems in place to handle such situations.

In the aftermath of the shooting, tens of thousands of residents were locked down, and a massive manhunt was launched to locate Card. The search concluded two days later with the discovery of Card’s body in nearby Lisbon. He had taken his own life. In response to the tragedy, Governor Janet Mills has appointed an independent commission to investigate the shootings, the overlooked warning signs about Card’s mental health, and the ways to prevent such incidents in the future. The findings of this investigation will hopefully provide some answers to the countless questions left in the wake of this catastrophe and help devise strategies to better protect communities from such devastating events.