en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Maine’s AmeriCorps Seniors Bring Warmth with Sock Drive Initiative

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Maine’s AmeriCorps Seniors Bring Warmth with Sock Drive Initiative

In the heart of Maine, the AmeriCorps Seniors programs have kindled a beacon of hope and warmth with their charitable initiative, the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign. Embarking on a mission to deliver comfort to those most in need, this benevolent effort has been in play since 2019, its focus firmly set on gathering new socks for distribution across the state. The campaign comes alive in the bleak midwinter, from January 6 to January 31, with Reny’s Department Store locations acting as collection points.

Amplifying the Impact of Governor’s Maine Day of Service

Poised as a testament to humanity’s capacity for compassion, the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign aligns seamlessly with Governor Janet Mills’ Maine Day of Service. The initiative serves to bolster the spirit of community service while providing tangible relief for those in need. An impressive tally of close to 6,000 pairs of socks stand as evidence of the campaign’s success and reach thus far.

AmeriCorps Seniors Leading the Charge

At the helm of this heartening initiative are various AmeriCorps Seniors programs, each contributing their own unique strengths to the cause. The RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) leads by example, offering volunteer opportunities that directly address the pressing needs of the community. The program, under the auspices of Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging, has become synonymous with volunteerism that delivers a profound impact.

Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs: Touching Lives

Equally significant are the contributions from the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs. Sponsored by The Opportunity Alliance, these initiatives focus on the dual objectives of tutoring and mentoring children and supporting older adults in their pursuit of independent living. Both programs have carved a niche within Cumberland and York counties, providing invaluable assistance and emotional support to their respective target groups.

For those inspired to contribute or volunteer, both sponsoring organizations – Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging and The Opportunity Alliance – have made their contact information and websites readily available. With each new day, the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign continues to warm the lives of Maine’s residents, one pair of socks at a time.

0
United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
36 seconds ago
Lancashire Heeler: AKC Recognises New Breed Amidst Controversy
The American Kennel Club (AKC) has officially bestowed recognition upon the Lancashire heeler, paving the way for this distinctive breed to compete in a plethora of U.S dog shows, Westminster Kennel Club’s esteemed show included. With their striking resemblance to a miniature corgi, the Lancashire heelers, historically employed on farms for herding cattle and managing
Lancashire Heeler: AKC Recognises New Breed Amidst Controversy
Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza
1 min ago
Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza
Fremont Accident: Teenager Struck by Pickup Truck in Jaywalking Incident
1 min ago
Fremont Accident: Teenager Struck by Pickup Truck in Jaywalking Incident
Vermont Bill Seeks to Designate Hericium americanum as State Mushroom
42 seconds ago
Vermont Bill Seeks to Designate Hericium americanum as State Mushroom
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
49 seconds ago
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
1 min ago
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
46 seconds
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
50 seconds
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
54 seconds
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
1 min
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
1 min
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
1 min
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
2 mins
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
3 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
3 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
48 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
49 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app