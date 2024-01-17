Mainely Character Opens Applications for 2024 Character-based Scholarships

Mainely Character, a highly regarded organization based in Maine, has recently announced that it is now accepting applications for its esteemed scholarship program set to be awarded in 2024. This year, the organization has plans to distribute 12 scholarships, each valued at $5,000, to high school seniors who are set to graduate in 2024 and have plans to attend post-secondary institutions.

Award Based on Exemplary Character Traits

The Mainely Character scholarship program is unique in its approach as it focuses on the character traits of the applicants. These traits, which include courage, integrity, responsibility, and concern for others, form the sole criteria for scholarship selection. This ensures that the awards are given to deserving students who truly embody the principles that Mainely Character upholds.

A Community-wide Commitment

Since its inception in 2001, the Mainely Character Scholarship has been generously supported by various businesses and organizations throughout Maine. This wide-ranging support is indicative of a community-wide commitment to fostering strong character among young individuals, highlighting the value placed on character development within the state.

How to Apply

For those interested in applying for the Mainely Character Scholarship, further details about the scholarship and the application process can be found on the Mainely Character website. This provides a unique opportunity for students to be recognized and rewarded for their character, as opposed to academic or athletic achievements alone.