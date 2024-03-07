Maine Mobile Home Park Residents Rally to Outbid Corporate Buyer in $40.5 Million Deal

Residents of Old Orchard Village and Atlantic Village in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, face a daunting challenge as they race against time to form a tenants cooperative and secure a loan to bid against an undisclosed out-of-state entity for their mobile home parks. The tenants, who own their homes but not the land, were notified of the $40.5 million offer and have less than a month to counter it. Failure could result in unaffordable rent increases or the transformation of their community.

Advertisment

Community Mobilization in Action

Following the announcement of the sale, Barbara Huntress-Rather and fellow residents quickly organized a meeting, drawing nearly 100 attendees. They reached out to the Cooperative Development Institute for guidance on forming a resident-owned community, a move protected under Maine law. The law requires 51% of renters to vote for the formation and secure financial backing within 60 days, a significant hurdle given the steep price.

The Fear of Rising Costs

Advertisment

Karen Kitonis, a recent homebuyer in Old Orchard Village, exemplifies the community's concerns over potential rent hikes. With the park's sale, residents fear losing control over their living costs, particularly those on fixed incomes. The current owners have assured that rents will not increase significantly, but the final decision lies with the new owners. The prospective $40 million mortgage could push monthly rents to levels unaffordable for many residents.

Uncertainty and Determination

As the deadline looms, the identity of the competing buyer remains a mystery, adding to the community's anxiety. Seagate Limited Partnership has been tight-lipped about the sale, raising concerns among residents about the future of their homes. Despite the challenges, the community's resolve to protect their affordable living space underscores the broader issues of housing security and the impact of corporate ownership on residential communities.