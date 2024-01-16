Maine Educators Receive Grants for Innovative Classroom Projects

The Midcoast Retired Educators Association (MREA) has unveiled the recipients of its 2023-2024 Classroom Grant Program. EB Baldwin from Morse High School, Lauren Watkinson from Mt. Ararat Middle School, and the team of Sandy Bickford and Lisa Rioux from Mt. Ararat Middle School have been awarded these grants, each valued at $300. The grants are geared towards supporting innovative educational projects that exhibit uniqueness, enduring value, and the potential to influence a substantial number of students.

Projects with a Purpose

EB Baldwin from Morse High School has proposed a collaborative project that involves high school students working alongside Maine lobstermen and women. Through this initiative, students will gain insights into the lobster fishing industry and its impacts on the local environment and economy. The project will culminate in high school students teaching elementary students how to prepare lobster rolls with sustainably sourced ingredients.

On the other hand, the duo of Sandy Bickford and Lisa Rioux from Mt. Ararat Middle School plans to integrate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) and health disciplines. 8th-grade students will engage in creating unique chocolate candies using 3D printed molds developed through the engineering design process.

Lauren Watkinson's project focuses on enabling students from the Outdoor Adventure Focus Program and Natural World Studies class to identify and study local wildlife. The final outcome will be the creation of 'Wildlife in Our World' kits for the broader school community.

Empowering Education

These grants by MREA contribute to the broader shift in school instruction towards inquiry-based problem solving. This method emphasizes the importance of contextualizing concepts, fostering student-driven projects, utilizing current events and historical data, integrating data analysis and visualization, and creating problem-solving challenges. This approach encourages teachers to incorporate students' unique interests, readiness levels, and experiences into their instruction, resulting in improved student engagement and classroom collaboration.

Supporting the Future of Education

Similar initiatives are also underway at the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Farmington, who are creating educator apprenticeship opportunities with grants awarded by the Mills Administration. The programs aim to recruit, train, and retain educators in Maine, focusing on early childhood education and special education. These programs will partner with various community organizations and the Maine Department of Education to provide individuals with the professional preparation and support needed to be successful as educators.