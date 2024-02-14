Maine DOT Hiring Photographer/Videographer for Creative Services Team

Today, the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) announced an exciting opportunity for a Photographer/Videographer to join their Creative Services team in Augusta. With a deadline looming at the end of this month, interested candidates are encouraged to act quickly.

A Blend of Creativity and Connectivity

The DOT is looking for a dynamic individual who can not only capture moments through photography and videography but also has a knack for social media management. This role will involve providing various audio/visual services to the department, including event support, photography, video production, graphic design, and desktop publishing.

Documenting Projects and Informing the Public

Responsibilities: As part of the Creative Services team, the successful candidate will be responsible for documenting projects and informing the public about DOT activities across the state through social media. The ideal candidate should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and have experience handling multiple tasks simultaneously.

Career Advancement and Competitive Benefits

The Maine DOT offers career advancement opportunities, educational programs, competitive wages, and benefits. Interested candidates can view the job listing and apply by clicking on the provided links. Don't miss this chance to contribute your skills to an essential service while growing your career.

In summary, the Maine DOT is currently seeking a Photographer/Videographer with strong social media management skills to join their Augusta-based Creative Services team. This opportunity offers career growth, educational opportunities, and competitive wages and benefits. The successful candidate will document projects and engage the public through social media, all while capturing the stories of Maine's transportation landscape.

If you are passionate about visual storytelling and eager to make a difference in your community, don't hesitate to apply before the job listing closes at the end of February 2024.