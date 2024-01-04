Maine DEP Steps Up to Aid Storm-Affected Residents with Flooded Oil Systems

A storm surge on December 18 in Maine left homes and businesses grappling with extensive damage. Amidst this chaos, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has stepped in, urging those affected to reach out to them for assistance with flooded oil systems. The DEP’s response division, in operation since 1993, has been working to secure systems at risk of leaking and manage cleanups.

DEP’s Robust Response and Community Outreach

Despite having 24 responders spread throughout the state, the DEP noticed a lack of awareness among residents and business owners about the support offered. To remedy this, the department has been disseminating a questionnaire to identify those in need. The queries cover a range of potential issues, including oil heating, in-house oil tanks, strong oil smells, tank displacement, visible oil on water, and crooked oil tank fill and vent pipes. Upon an affirmative response to any of these questions, individuals are urged to contact the DEP via their helplines.

Financial Accessibility and Support

DEP offers free evaluations to those affected, with cleanups typically requiring a $500 deductible. However, this fee may be waived for low-income individuals, and payment plans are available to ensure financial accessibility. Since the storm, DEP has received 103 calls, completed 28 cleanups, and has 75 more in progress. Once the bulk of the cleanup is handled by the DEP, the Technical Services Division takes over the responsibility of monitoring.

Working Against Stigma and Toward Community Support

Christopher Hopper, the Director of the DEP Division of Response Services, is actively working to combat the stigma associated with government regulation. He is keen to highlight the department’s role in aiding the community in times of crisis. The funding for the response division comes from a fee on each barrel of oil imported into Maine. Further assistance for tank or boiler replacement or repair may be available through DEP and local programs.