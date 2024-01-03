en English
Disaster

Maine Counties Grapple with Severe Storm Aftermath; Relief Efforts in Progress

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Maine Counties Grapple with Severe Storm Aftermath; Relief Efforts in Progress

Maine’s Kennebec County faces a devastating aftermath of a severe storm on December 18, causing damages to public infrastructure exceeding $1 million, with potential to reach up to $1.6 million. The storm led to the overflow of the Kennebec River, causing widespread damage and power outages. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are currently validating the damage assessments. Similarly, Franklin and Oxford counties report damages nearing $9 million, with Rumford experiencing over $3 million in public damage. The Gould Academy in Bethel, a private entity, reports over $1 million in damage due to a mudslide. Franklin County’s preliminary damage figures are over $3.09 million.

State’s Response and Relief Efforts

In response to the disaster, Governor Janet Mills is considering requesting a major disaster declaration from President Biden to secure federal funding for restoration if the costs exceed state resources. Damage assessments for individual homes and businesses are still in progress, with emergency management officials conducting evaluations. Cleanup efforts are in full swing, addressing issues like fuel spills and floating propane tanks. MEMA has also initiated a preliminary damage assessment with FEMA.

Business Relief Fund and Online Flood Resources Hub

The Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association have announced the Maine Business Relief Fund, aiming to provide grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 for businesses for repairs, equipment replacement, and general cleanup. The Mills administration has also set up an online hub for flood relief resources, providing resources and assistance for those affected by the flooding and damages. The hub provides direct links to Maine Bureau of Insurance resources on flooding and storm-related insurance claims, directions on how to report storm damage to the state, updates on road closures, and information on dealing with tree debris safely.

Maine’s Fight Against Extreme Weather

The recent storm and its aftermath have highlighted the urgent need for a robust approach to mitigation and adaptation to extreme weather events. Extreme weather events referred to as “100-year weather events” have been occurring with alarming frequency. The northeastern United States is projected to experience a 51.6% rise in extreme precipitation by 2100, with the recent storm resulting in flooding, damage, and closing of more than 100 state roads and 36 bridges. The state’s fight against extreme weather has been reinforced by the Biden administration’s funding for investment in infrastructure, with the Infrastructure and Jobs Act setting aside over $50 billion for new spending on water infrastructure.

Disaster United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

