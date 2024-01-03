en English
Maine Considers Expansion of Tribal Gaming Rights

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
In a significant move, Maine is contemplating the expansion of tribal gaming rights to encompass the full spectrum of internet gambling, casinos, and other betting activities, including electronic beano and harness racing. This development comes on the heels of a two-month foray into online sports betting by federally recognized tribes in the state. As the state legislature reconvenes, public hearings for three legislative proposals are on the docket.

Revving Up Tribal Sovereignty

The proposals under consideration are part of a broader movement aimed at bolstering tribal sovereignty in Maine, a state where tribes have been traditionally treated more akin to municipalities. In 2022, Governor Janet Mills, known for her previous objections to gambling expansion, signed a bill granting tribes exclusive rights to online sports betting.

Proposals in Focus

The bills, including Representative Laura Supica’s L.D. 1777 and two sponsored by Representative Ben Collings, are at the heart of the debate. Supica’s bill seeks to authorize broader internet gambling, while Collings’ proposals advocate for a tribal casino and electronic betting terminals. The proposals also suggest changes to the allocation of online gambling revenue, with earmarks to support various public funds encompassing emergency communications, opioid prevention, and housing relief.

Concerns Raised by Gambling Control Board

While these proposals present potential opportunities for tribes, they have also elicited concerns. Steve Silver, Chairman of the Maine Gambling Control Board, has expressed apprehensions about the exclusivity of licenses to tribes and the potential repercussions on other businesses.

Partnership with Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings

Maine’s online sports betting partnership with Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings, initiated in November, has already yielded substantial wagers and tax revenue for the state. The licenses, granted solely to the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Mi’kmaq, and Maliseet tribes, have effectively created a sports betting monopoly in the state.

