Bowman Constructors, Waterfront Concerts Clash Over Maine Amphitheater Renovations

Bowman Constructors and Waterfront Concerts LLC find themselves embroiled in a heated legal battle over nearly $1 million in unpaid renovations at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Filed in October 2023, the lawsuit by Bowman alleges that despite completing the majority of their work by mid-July 2023, they remain unpaid, prompting a counterclaim from Waterfront Concerts accusing Bowman of fraud and overcharging.

In January 2022, Bowman Constructors was commissioned to undertake significant renovations at the Bangor venue, including the installation of permanent bathrooms, seating upgrades, and a revamped entrance and exit system. By mid-2023, the work was largely finished, but financial disagreements surfaced, with Bowman claiming an outstanding balance of $929,546. In response, Waterfront Concerts lodged a counterclaim in December, alleging that Bowman inflated invoices by $49,000. Despite attempts to reach a settlement, both parties have yet to find common ground.

Legal Arguments and Counterclaims

Bowman Constructors argues that their agreement with Waterfront Concerts was breached and cites violations of Maine's prompt payment law, seeking compensation plus interest and legal fees. Conversely, Waterfront Concerts accuses Bowman of fraud, claiming they charged for unperformed work and were negligent in their duties. Moreover, Waterfront Concerts alleges substandard construction work by Bowman and seeks punitive damages, adding to the complexity of the case.

The legal skirmish between Bowman Constructors and Waterfront Concerts has raised concerns over the future financial and operational impact on Maine Savings Amphitheater. Owned by the city of Bangor and leased to Waterfront Concerts, the venue benefits the local economy by hosting numerous events. The outcome of this case could influence not only the financial health of the involved parties but also the operational capabilities of one of Bangor's key entertainment venues.