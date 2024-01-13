en English
Education

Maine Community Foundation Offers Scholarships for Adult Learners

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Maine Community Foundation Offers Scholarships for Adult Learners

The Maine Community Foundation has launched a scholarship initiative for adult learners seeking a career change or advancement in their existing field. These scholarships, designed for short-term programs, aim to equip learners with workplace credentials in fields including certified nursing assistant, phlebotomy, coding, cosmetology, and commercial driving.

Financial Support Tailored to Individual Needs

A maximum amount of $1,500 is available per scholarship, with the value being adjusted according to the individual’s needs. These scholarships are not limited to a specific group of learners but extend to a broad audience, including newcomers to Maine, returning students, first-time enrollees, and residents of state correctional facilities.

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a program that is shorter than a full semester and ends with a certificate or credential rather than a degree. The application process is ongoing, with decisions typically reached within three weeks of submission.

Pioneering Community Development in Maine

The Maine Community Foundation, responsible for organizing these scholarships, is known for its commitment to community development in Maine. By bringing together people and resources, the Foundation aims to make strategic improvements through charitable giving, community leadership, and local expertise. The scholarship program is another step towards empowering individuals and enhancing workforce capabilities in Maine.

In related news, the Maine Department of Education has announced a $10 million literacy grant program for schools. The initiative aims to support the expansion and enhancement of evidence-based core literacy instruction and targeted interventions for Maine students. Developed as a result of a thorough analysis of early literacy programs by a Maine DOE workgroup, the grants will be allocated to school administrative units and Education in Unorganized Territory schools based on a given formula model.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

