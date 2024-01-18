Maine Communities Foster Unity with Series of Community Meals

Maine communities are displaying a robust spirit of togetherness and support by organizing a series of community meals and gatherings throughout January. This initiative is a testament to the region’s strong communal bonds and shared commitment to fostering community connections amidst global health concerns.

FBC Westbrook’s Free Community Meal

The series of meals kick off on January 20th at FBC Westbrook, where a free community meal is slated to take place. The menu boasts a comforting spread of lasagna, salad, bread, and desserts, with a special menu tailored for kids. This event is a perfect opportunity for members of the community to come together, share a meal, and strengthen their bonds.

Senior Lunch at St. Anne’s Church, Gorham

On January 24th, St. Anne’s Church in Gorham extends its hospitality towards the seniors of the community by hosting a special lunch. The event includes a social time preceding the meal, fostering an environment of camaraderie and connection. Although a donation of $4 is suggested, the primary aim is to bring the community closer through shared meals and conversations.

Westbrook Community Center’s Health-Conscious Gathering

Also on January 24th, the Westbrook Community Center will be hosting a community meal. This event emphasizes safety, encouraging attendees to adhere to health precautions such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. The gathering is a testament of the community’s resilience and commitment to remain connected, despite the ongoing health crisis.

‘Let it Snow’ Supper at Casco Village Church

The Casco Village Church will host the ‘Let it Snow’ supper on January 27th. With a menu featuring a variety of casseroles, hot dogs, baked beans, salads, and dessert, this event offers a warm, hearty meal in the chilly winter month. A fee is charged for the supper, but discounts are available for children under 9.

First Congregational Church of Gray’s Church Supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray is also planning a church supper on January 27th. This event promises a hearty menu and a set price at the door, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a warm meal as they engage with their fellow community members.

Living Waters Church’s Haddock Supper Buffet

Lastly, on the same day, the Living Waters Church in Buxton will provide a haddock supper buffet. Suggested donations for individuals, children, and families are encouraged, with takeout options available to those who prefer enjoying their meal at home. The event is a testament to the church’s commitment to serving the community and fostering connections.

These scheduled events in the Maine communities of Westbrook, Gorham, Casco, Gray, and Buxton are not just about sharing meals, but about strengthening the bonds of community spirit and support. They serve as a reminder of the innate human capacity for resilience, unity, and shared purpose in trying times.