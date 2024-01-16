Maine Coastal Towns Wrestle with Cleanup Following Severe Storms

Residents of coastal towns in southern Maine are picking up the pieces in the wake of severe storms that caused astronomical tides, high winds, and heavy rain last Saturday. In a display of resilience, communities are banding together to restore normalcy, even as the frequency of such extreme weather events gives cause for concern.

Advertisment

Wells: Coping with Historic Damage

In the town of Wells, the aftermath of the storm has left an imprint of historic proportions. Several roads, previously closed due to the extensive damage, have now been reopened. The town has facilitated cleanup efforts by providing construction dumpsters, enabling residents to dispose of debris and damaged items from their homes. As per Wells town manager Michael Pardue, nine homes have been condemned following the deluge, and the town's code enforcement office is presently assessing the situation with due diligence.

Kennebunkport: A Battle Against Elements

Advertisment

In Kennebunkport, the damage report paints a similar picture. Colony Beach remains closed due to an unstable parking area, and public sidewalks have buckled under the strain of the storm. The significant sand displacement from the beach, coupled with assorted debris, including lobster traps and buoys, poses a daunting task for municipal workers. A neighborhood near Goose Rocks Beach is in the grip of persistent flooding, with approximately a foot of water remaining, thanks to the saturated ground. The cleanup process, already a Herculean task, has been further complicated by another extreme storm last Wednesday.

Climate Change: A Looming Threat

Such adverse weather events are becoming more frequent, a trend that Kennebunkport town manager Laurie Smith attributes to the growing menace of climate change. Notably, the recent storm was unprecedented in its severity. In her words, it was a stark reminder of the need for better preparedness and adaptive strategies. Structural engineers are scheduled to visit Wells on Wednesday to evaluate the damage to public seawalls, the Drakes Island bridge, and Webhannet Drive. The outcome of this assessment will undoubtedly shape the course of the town's recovery efforts.