Maine Coastal Communities Grapple with Historic Storm Damage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Maine’s coastal communities are grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented flooding and storm damage. The twin storms, which caused havoc, especially along the southern coast, led to an array of devastation. Historic fishing shacks at Willard Beach in South Portland, some dating back to the 1800s, were swept away by the surging waves. A fishing vessel in Cape Elizabeth ran aground, leading to a Coast Guard-led dramatic rescue operation for the four-person crew on board. The city of Portland recorded its highest tide ever, with roads submerged and city crews bracing for the worst.

Storms Break Records, Damage Lives

The powerful storms shattered tidal records in coastal communities across Maine, leaving in their wake a trail of damaged homes and flooded roads. Regions such as Portland, Wells, and the Midcoast experienced waves towering over 16 feet. Portland, in particular, saw water levels surpass those recorded during the infamous Blizzard of 1978 even before Saturday’s peak tide. The city’s seawater levels eventually rose to 14.57 feet, eclipsing the previous record of 14.17 feet that stood unbroken for nearly 46 years.

Coastal Maine Reels Under Storm Impact

The storm-induced destruction was not confined to Portland. South Portland lost all three fish shacks at Willard Beach when waves pulled them apart. High tides in Wells crashed over the sea wall, threatening oceanfront properties. Although most of the water later receded back into the ocean, the damage inflicted remains. In a striking manifestation of the storm’s power, a house was spotted floating off the Rockland coast.

More Destruction Anticipated

While Coastal Maine remains under a Storm Warning, further destruction along the coast is expected. Winds are predicted to reach up to nearly 70 mph, and wave heights of 13-18 feet could lead to widespread moderate to major coastal flooding. The recent winter storm in southern Maine has already inflicted significant damage, tearing off a dining room from a building in Georgetown and sweeping a cabin onto a rocky shore in Owls Head. The water level there reached nearly 14 feet, significantly exceeding the area’s flood stage of 12 feet.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

