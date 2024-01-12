Maine Braces for Historic Coastal Flooding After Storm Surge Wreaks Havoc

On Wednesday, the quiet midcoast town of Bristol, Maine, bore witness to nature’s fury as high winds and huge storm surges wreaked havoc on the coastal community, sweeping away entire homes and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. As the residents hurriedly scrambled to clean up the debris, they were all too aware of the looming forecast for Saturday: storm surges of up to 4 1/2 feet combined with the season’s highest tide.

A Historic Threat

The National Weather Service issued a stern warning that the impending storm could trigger the most severe flooding observed along the Down East coast in over a decade. The storm’s potential for destruction was amplified by the pre-existing damage to property and protective dunes from Wednesday’s storm.

State Response

Governor Janet Mills visited the storm-ravaged town of Bristol, where the harbor had borne substantial losses, including the docks and equipment that form the lifeblood of the local economy. Emergency management teams are now bracing for further damage assessments once the storm subsides.

Preparation and Precaution

No evacuation orders have been issued as yet, but residents have been advised to be ready to evacuate at short notice. Acadia National Park, which also sustained significant damage, braces for the impending storm, which could potentially exacerbate the damage.

Anticipated Impact

The National Weather Service anticipates record flood stages in Eastport and Cutler and possibly on Mount Desert Island. Extensive beach erosion and damage to infrastructure are expected along the southern Maine coast in what could be a historic event for the state.