Main Street Arts Revitalizes Youth Well-being Through Summer Theater Camps in Saxtons River

Main Street Arts (MSA) has announced the return of its summer camp programs, featuring Trish Roberts' Wildbrook Forest Theater Camp and The Un-Lost Island of Atlantis by Putnam Smith, aimed at enhancing the well-being of area children through the arts. This initiative is a testament to MSA's commitment to using theater as a tool for fostering risk-taking, self-awareness, and collaboration among the youth. No previous theater experience is required for participation, ensuring inclusivity.

Exploring Nature and Imagination

Set to commence on June 24, the Wildbrook Forest Theater Camp will immerse students aged 8-12 in the enchanting Vermont Academy forest. Under Roberts' guidance, campers will engage in a variety of activities, from theater games and storytelling to character building and set design, all culminating in a performance in the woods. This camp emphasizes the interconnectedness of the natural world, creativity, and social bonding.

Adventure on The Un-Lost Island

In August, The Un-Lost Island of Atlantis camp offers a different adventure, where participants will delve into the mysteries of a deserted island through an action-packed comedy orchestrated by Putnam Smith. This session not only includes theater games and stage combat but also fosters trust and teamwork, culminating in a fully costumed performance on MSA's mainstage. Both camps collectively highlight MSA's innovative approach to learning and community engagement through the performing arts.

Dedicated Instructors Leading the Way

Both Roberts and Smith bring a wealth of experience to these camps. Roberts, with over a decade of experience in youth theater, integrates her passion for literature, teaching, and nature into her programs. Smith, with a diverse background ranging from acting to farming, infuses his sessions with creativity and dynamic storytelling, emphasizing the importance of laughter and physical expression in learning. Their dedication is a cornerstone of these camps' success, embodying MSA's mission to enrich lives through arts and social connections.

As Main Street Arts continues to weave the fabric of community well-being through these summer camps, it sets a precedent for the role of arts in personal development and social cohesion. The programs not only offer children a platform to explore their creativity and connect with nature but also reinforce the importance of the arts in fostering a vibrant, engaged community. With the curtains set to rise on these unique theatrical experiences, Saxtons River anticipates a summer filled with imagination, learning, and laughter.