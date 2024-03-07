Mahoning Valley Gears Up for St. Patrick's Day Parade and Mario Day Festivities

Sunday holds a dual celebration for Ohio's Mahoning Valley with the 46th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and the inaugural Mario Day festivities. The parade, led by Grand Marshal Bob Hannon, is set to draw thousands, while Birdfish Brewing hosts a Super Mario Challenge, marking a unique blend of cultural and gaming celebrations.

St. Patrick's Day Parade: A Tradition Continues

With a history spanning over four decades, the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade has become one of Ohio's most anticipated events. Starting at 1 p.m. on Market Street, the parade will see local dignitaries, including Bob Hannon and Jimmy Sutman, leading the procession, which promises entertainment for a crowd of 25,000 to 30,000 spectators. Following the parade, the Magic Tree in Boardman will host an official after-party, continuing the celebration of Irish heritage and community spirit.

Mario Day: A New Addition to the Festivities

Complementing the traditional parade, Mario Day brings a modern twist to the weekend's celebrations. Birdfish Brewing, a local brewery known for its gaming atmosphere, will open its doors at noon for a day filled with activities inspired by the iconic Mario Bros. video games. Highlights include the Super Mario Challenge, live music from Plumbers Punishing Penguins, and exclusive merchandise featuring the collaboration between Birdfish Brewing and Miller's Mushrooms. This innovative event not only offers a platform for gaming enthusiasts to connect but also enriches the community's cultural tapestry.

Entertainment Beyond the Parade and Gaming

The Mahoning Valley's weekend of festivities extends beyond the parade and Mario Day. Country music fans can look forward to a performance by Gary Allan at Packard Music Hall, rounding off a diverse array of entertainment options. From the cultural heritage celebrated through the St. Patrick's Day Parade to the modern gaming culture embraced on Mario Day, the Mahoning Valley offers something for everyone, making this weekend a highlight of the year's social calendar.

As the Mahoning Valley prepares for a weekend of festivity and fun, the blending of traditional and contemporary celebrations underscores the community's dynamic character. Whether through the vibrant display of Irish pride or the playful homage to video game culture, these events reflect the diverse interests and unity of the Mahoning Valley, promising unforgettable experiences for all who participate.