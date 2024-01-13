en English
Automotive

Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Mahle Behr to Close North Charleston Plant, 466 Jobs at Stake

Mahle Behr, a Germany-based automotive supplier, has announced the closure of its North Charleston factory, leading to the loss of 466 jobs. The plant, situated at 4500 Leeds Ave, has been an integral part of Mahle’s operations since its inception in 1993, producing parts for air conditioners and radiators. The decision to close the plant is expected to be finalised by year-end, with the commencement of layoffs beginning on April 12, 2024.

Previous Investments and Future Implications

The closure comes as a surprise, especially given the company’s previous $36 million investment in 2018. This investment saw the addition of a new production line and created 115 jobs. The factory also manufactures components for rail transport and marine applications, further diversifying its product range. However, the precise reason for the closure remains unstated.

Impact on the Local Economy

The shutdown will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the local workforce and economy. Being a major employer in the region, Mahle Behr’s decision will leave a sizeable portion of the workforce unemployed. The closure is a part of a larger pattern, following Cummins Inc.’s decision to shut its research and testing location in the same industrial complex, which affected 72 workers.

Awaiting Official Response

Despite numerous attempts to reach out to representatives of the North Charleston plant and Mahle’s Stuttgart headquarters, no response or comment has been provided on the situation. As the community braces itself for the impending job losses, questions remain about the future of the site and the motives behind the closure.

United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

