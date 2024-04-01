Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela's 'Kurchi Madathapetti' Hits NBA Halftime, Sparks Global Dance Craze

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's electrifying track 'Kurchi Madathapetti' from the film 'Guntur Kaaram' recently made headlines when it was featured during an NBA game's halftime in Houston, showcasing the global appeal of Indian cinema. The song's inclusion in the halftime show not only thrilled fans worldwide but also highlighted the cross-cultural influence of Indian music and dance. This event underscores the growing global footprint of Indian cinema and its stars, with Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela at the forefront of this cultural exchange.

Global Spotlight on Indian Cinema

The viral video of 'Kurchi Madathapetti' being played at the NBA game was shared by the official handle of 'Guntur Kaaram', capturing the energetic performance by dancers of various ages. The song, composed by Thaman S, received widespread acclaim for its catchy tune and vibrant choreography, further propelled by the star power of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. This event is a testament to the universal appeal of Indian music and dance, transcending geographical and cultural barriers to entertain a global audience.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

The response to 'Kurchi Madathapetti' being played at the NBA halftime has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and viewers taking to social media to express their excitement and pride. The song has been dubbed 'Song of the decade' by some, while others were pleasantly surprised to hear a familiar tune from 'Guntur Kaaram' at such an international sporting event. This moment has sparked a global dance craze, with fans around the world sharing their own renditions of the song's choreography online.

Upcoming Projects for Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela

