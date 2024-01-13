en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Southeast Alaska, No Immediate Damage Reported

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Southeast Alaska, No Immediate Damage Reported

A quake of magnitude 5.9 jolted Southeast Alaska late on a Thursday night, laying its epicenter offshore approximately 50 miles southwest of Sitka and 140 miles southwest of Juneau. The earthquake, which happened deep at about 12 miles, tremors were felt in the Sitka, Juneau, and surrounding areas, with residents in Sitka, Petersburg, and Wrangell experiencing their houses shaking briefly. The tremors were also felt, albeit lightly, by people in Ketchikan and Juneau.

Reports Received by US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey (USGS) received reports from the affected regions, with no immediate indications of any damage resulting from the quake. The quake is the largest one to hit the region in a decade and is located on the Queen Charlotte fault system. Even though no immediate damage was reported, experts anticipate aftershocks, with almost an 80% chance of people experiencing light shaking associated with a magnitude 3 or above in the next month.

Latest in a Series of Quakes

This earthquake is the latest in a series of tremors to hit Alaska in recent months, including a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Adak, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Adak, and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake near the Alaska Peninsula. The quake happened near the Fairweather Fault, with no immediate reports of damage. Despite the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a tsunami watch or advisory for the quake.

No Immediate Damage Reported

The quake was felt by almost 600 people, with residents of Sitka reporting light shaking and residents of Juneau reporting weak shaking. As of the time of the report, there were no immediate indications of any damage resulting from the earthquake. The tremors, while unsettling for the residents, did not lead to any immediate harm or damage. However, officials are on alert for possible aftershocks. Experts predict a 66% chance of a magnitude 3 and above earthquake following the mainshock.

0
United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
39 seconds ago
Speculations on Household Dynamics of Sussexes: Prince Harry's Position in the Spotlight
Renowned royal biographer, Angela Levin, has sparked conversations with her recent comments on the dynamics within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s household, speculating on the potential implications of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, moving into their residence in Montecito. Levin’s statements, made during an interview with GB News, stirred discussions on how the Duke of Sussex
Speculations on Household Dynamics of Sussexes: Prince Harry's Position in the Spotlight
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
2 mins ago
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
High Stakes on High School Basketball Courts: A Roundup of Victories
2 mins ago
High Stakes on High School Basketball Courts: A Roundup of Victories
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
1 min ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
1 min ago
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
2 mins ago
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
23 seconds
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
1 min
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Noteworthy Victories and Closely Contested Matches
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Noteworthy Victories and Closely Contested Matches
Sam Spratt's Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph
1 min
Sam Spratt's Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
2 mins
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
2 mins
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
2 mins
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
Coaches Strive for Early Wins in All-Star Schoolboy Football Showdown
2 mins
Coaches Strive for Early Wins in All-Star Schoolboy Football Showdown
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app