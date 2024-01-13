Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Southeast Alaska, No Immediate Damage Reported

A quake of magnitude 5.9 jolted Southeast Alaska late on a Thursday night, laying its epicenter offshore approximately 50 miles southwest of Sitka and 140 miles southwest of Juneau. The earthquake, which happened deep at about 12 miles, tremors were felt in the Sitka, Juneau, and surrounding areas, with residents in Sitka, Petersburg, and Wrangell experiencing their houses shaking briefly. The tremors were also felt, albeit lightly, by people in Ketchikan and Juneau.

Reports Received by US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey (USGS) received reports from the affected regions, with no immediate indications of any damage resulting from the quake. The quake is the largest one to hit the region in a decade and is located on the Queen Charlotte fault system. Even though no immediate damage was reported, experts anticipate aftershocks, with almost an 80% chance of people experiencing light shaking associated with a magnitude 3 or above in the next month.

Latest in a Series of Quakes

This earthquake is the latest in a series of tremors to hit Alaska in recent months, including a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Adak, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Adak, and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake near the Alaska Peninsula. The quake happened near the Fairweather Fault, with no immediate reports of damage. Despite the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has not issued a tsunami watch or advisory for the quake.

No Immediate Damage Reported

The quake was felt by almost 600 people, with residents of Sitka reporting light shaking and residents of Juneau reporting weak shaking. As of the time of the report, there were no immediate indications of any damage resulting from the earthquake. The tremors, while unsettling for the residents, did not lead to any immediate harm or damage. However, officials are on alert for possible aftershocks. Experts predict a 66% chance of a magnitude 3 and above earthquake following the mainshock.