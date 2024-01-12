en English
Science & Technology

Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge

In a significant breakthrough, researchers from the University of Oregon have unveiled the geological history of the Columbia River Gorge, a renowned river canyon straddling the Oregon-Washington border. The study, featured prominently in the Science Advances journal, illuminates the instrumental role of magma and water in sculpting the rugged cliffs and cascading waterfalls that characterize the gorge’s landscape.

The River’s Volcanic Journey

The Columbia River, whose origins trace back to the Canadian Rockies, has been meandering for millions of years. However, its course was substantially altered by volcanic activity. Approximately 3.5 million years ago, the river’s flow was redirected northward due to volcanic eruptions. The ensuing surge of magma bent the river channel, pushing up towering cliffs and peaks. This process, coupled with the deposition of volcanic rocks, has crafted the gorge’s distinctive topography.

Magma Movement: The Primary Architect

The research team, spearheaded by geologist Leif Karlstrom and doctoral student Nate Klema, employed a range of geological and geophysical data. The team’s rigorous analysis revealed that the movement of magma, not other tectonic activities, was the primary force behind the uplift and formation of the landscape. The researchers also discovered that the steepening of tributaries on the south side of the gorge resulted from the deformation induced by magma. These tributaries have become steeper to connect their headwaters to the Columbia River, setting the stage for the creation of the region’s iconic waterfalls.

Enduring Influence of Magma

The study further posits that magma continues to leave its mark on the landscape even today. A reservoir of molten magma still exists beneath the gorge, hinting at the potential for future volcanic activity. This research, which was made possible through funding from a National Science Foundation Career Award, underscores the enduring geological changes brought about by subterranean magma activity.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

