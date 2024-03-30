Maeve Quinlan Reflects on Matthew Perry’s Death and Their Struggle with Addiction

While fans and friends were left in shock by Matthew Perry's sudden death in October 2023, his ex-girlfriend Maeve Quinlan revealed that the tragedy didn't completely surprise her. Quinlan, known for her role in "The Bold and the Beautiful," shared insights into their relationship and Perry's long battle with addiction, emphasizing that his struggles were apparent long before his passing.

Relationship and Respite from Addiction

Quinlan and Perry's romance began in 2002, a period when Perry was sober, a state Quinlan describes as a "greatest gift" for both of them. During their time together, Perry found solace in Quinlan's company, largely because she abstained from drug use. This relationship offered Perry a brief hiatus from his personal demons, with Quinlan recalling their inseparability and the positive influence they had on each other's lives. Despite their split in 2003, they remained friends, although Quinlan admits to growing apart from Perry in his final years, expressing regret over not reaching out more after the publication of his memoir in 2022.

The Battle with Addiction

Perry's addiction began in 1997 following a jet-ski accident, leading to his first stint in rehab the same year. Although he sought treatment again before meeting Quinlan, his struggles with pain meds, amphetamines, and alcohol resumed post-breakup. Quinlan, reflecting on their past, noted Perry's talent for making others laugh, often masking the depth of his addiction. Despite his ongoing battle, Perry managed to stay clean for 19 months before his death, which was ultimately ruled an accidental overdose from ketamine, according to his autopsy.

Legacy and Awareness

Perry's death has sparked conversations about addiction and mental health, particularly concerning the use of ketamine, which has recently gained attention as a controversial treatment for depression. In his life, Perry did not shy away from discussing his struggles, aiming to help others by opening a sober living facility and through his creative work. Quinlan's reflections and the circumstances of Perry's passing underscore the complex nature of addiction and the importance of support and understanding for those affected.